All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 224 S Corinna Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
224 S Corinna Court
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

224 S Corinna Court

224 Corinna Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

224 Corinna Ct, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home has everything for you, eat-in kitchen, granite counter tops, tiled floors, dining room, 2 car garage. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Dual sinks in master bathroom, Walk-in closets. It has a spacious backyard with concrete patio. The rooms have neutral colors to fit any decor. Built in 2015 - its immaculate, new gated community. Bring your clients - it wont last long.
please check criteria before applying, pets will need to be screened. small to med pet accepted. non-refundable application fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 S Corinna Court have any available units?
224 S Corinna Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 S Corinna Court have?
Some of 224 S Corinna Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 S Corinna Court currently offering any rent specials?
224 S Corinna Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 S Corinna Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 S Corinna Court is pet friendly.
Does 224 S Corinna Court offer parking?
Yes, 224 S Corinna Court offers parking.
Does 224 S Corinna Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 S Corinna Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 S Corinna Court have a pool?
No, 224 S Corinna Court does not have a pool.
Does 224 S Corinna Court have accessible units?
No, 224 S Corinna Court does not have accessible units.
Does 224 S Corinna Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 S Corinna Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with BalconyHurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District