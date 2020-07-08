224 S Corinna Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home has everything for you, eat-in kitchen, granite counter tops, tiled floors, dining room, 2 car garage. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Dual sinks in master bathroom, Walk-in closets. It has a spacious backyard with concrete patio. The rooms have neutral colors to fit any decor. Built in 2015 - its immaculate, new gated community. Bring your clients - it wont last long.

please check criteria before applying, pets will need to be screened. small to med pet accepted. non-refundable application fee