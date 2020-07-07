All apartments in Hurst
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1240 KARLA Drive

1240 Karla Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1240 Karla Drive, Hurst, TX 76053
Valentine Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a sparkling 3-2-2 duplex with fresh paint, laminate in living, ceramic tile in wet areas, large kitchen with maple cabinets, spacious pantry, and tons of counter top space, plus breakfast bar. No refrigerator included. Huge dining area will accommodate a large table as well as a hutch or cabinet. Beautiful fireplace is gas log with heat pump. Master is large enough to accommodate king size bed and has a large walk in closet with seasonal hanging, shoe cubbies, dual sinks in master bath. Large patio and large back yard. Sprinklers, security and much more. This won't last. Washer Dryer closet off master bedroom. Tenant to show 3x rental rate in monthly income

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 KARLA Drive have any available units?
1240 KARLA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 KARLA Drive have?
Some of 1240 KARLA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 KARLA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1240 KARLA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 KARLA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1240 KARLA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 1240 KARLA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1240 KARLA Drive offers parking.
Does 1240 KARLA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1240 KARLA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 KARLA Drive have a pool?
No, 1240 KARLA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1240 KARLA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1240 KARLA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 KARLA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 KARLA Drive has units with dishwashers.

