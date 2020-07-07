1240 KARLA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This is a sparkling 3-2-2 duplex with fresh paint, laminate in living, ceramic tile in wet areas, large kitchen with maple cabinets, spacious pantry, and tons of counter top space, plus breakfast bar. No refrigerator included. Huge dining area will accommodate a large table as well as a hutch or cabinet. Beautiful fireplace is gas log with heat pump. Master is large enough to accommodate king size bed and has a large walk in closet with seasonal hanging, shoe cubbies, dual sinks in master bath. Large patio and large back yard. Sprinklers, security and much more. This won't last. Washer Dryer closet off master bedroom. Tenant to show 3x rental rate in monthly income