1020 Calloway Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

If you love trees, you will adore this rare 4 bedroom move in-ready house in Hurst's Billy Creek Estates. Sitting on an over sized corner lot, the house opens up to a large living area adjacent to a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and all new appliances. New flooring throughout the house adds to the elegance one feels touring this property. Completely remodeled bathrooms have granite counter tops, ceramic tiles and a brand new shower in the master bath. Natural light adds to the beauty of each freshly painted room. New Electrical panel! A new roof shadows over the large backyard with over sized storage shed. A redone exterior has a side entry to a traditional two car garage.