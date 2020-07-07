All apartments in Hurst
1020 Calloway Drive
1020 Calloway Drive

1020 Calloway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Calloway Drive, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
If you love trees, you will adore this rare 4 bedroom move in-ready house in Hurst's Billy Creek Estates. Sitting on an over sized corner lot, the house opens up to a large living area adjacent to a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and all new appliances. New flooring throughout the house adds to the elegance one feels touring this property. Completely remodeled bathrooms have granite counter tops, ceramic tiles and a brand new shower in the master bath. Natural light adds to the beauty of each freshly painted room. New Electrical panel! A new roof shadows over the large backyard with over sized storage shed. A redone exterior has a side entry to a traditional two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Calloway Drive have any available units?
1020 Calloway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 Calloway Drive have?
Some of 1020 Calloway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Calloway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Calloway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Calloway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Calloway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 1020 Calloway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Calloway Drive offers parking.
Does 1020 Calloway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Calloway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Calloway Drive have a pool?
No, 1020 Calloway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Calloway Drive have accessible units?
No, 1020 Calloway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Calloway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Calloway Drive has units with dishwashers.

