3 bedroom apartments
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Huntsville, TX
The West Hill Apartments
149 Col Etheredge Blvd, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1249 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The West Hill Apartments in Huntsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
3130 Molly Dirve
3130 Molly, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3130 Molly Dirve - 3130 Available 08/01/20 3130 Molly - 3/3 one story house. No pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE5818377)
904 Ave J
904 Avenue J, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
904 Ave J - This is a Dan Phillips house so everything in it is unique. Close to Mance Park Junior High and just blocks form down town and Sam Houston State University. This house is great for a small family or college students.
111 Bolero Way
111 Bolero Way, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1327 sqft
111 Bolero Way Available 08/01/20 Ranch at Sam Houston - 3 bedroom 3 bath at the Ranch. (RLNE5781412)
113 Sendero
113 Sendero Drive, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
113 Sendero Available 07/01/20 113 Bolero Way - This is a two story house with a two car garage. It has a small back yard and a small balcony off of one of the bedrooms. The washer, dryer, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher are included.
129 Bolero Way
129 & 131 Bolero Way, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1382 sqft
The Ranch at Sam Houston - This is a 2-story 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house with 2 bedrooms and baths upstairs and 1 bedroom and bath downstairs. There is carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the kitchen, dining, and living rooms.
1925 L 1/2
1925 Avenue L 1/2, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
1925 L 1/2 Available 07/01/20 House close to SHSU - House close to SHSU. (RLNE4147170)
105 Yegua - 107
105 Yegua Cir, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
All appliances included, pets on a case by case. This 3bdrm 3bath is a must see! Call Today to view this spacious unit. This 3 bedroom/3 bath duplex is conveniently located to SHSU, shopping, dining, and more.
2538 Sycamore Ave
2538 Sycamore Avenue, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2538 Sycamore Ave in Huntsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
3115 Montgomery
3115 Montgomery Rd, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
3 bedroom/1 bath home conveniently located to SHSU, HMH, shopping, and I-45. Open kitchen/dining; large covered porch/patio; washer-dryer hook-ups. This home has original wood flooring.
107 Yegua Circle
107 Yegua Cir, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
THREE bedroom/THREE bath home! Two upstairs bedrooms with walk-in closets and private en-suite baths. Downstairs has living/dining/kitchen + utility room; bedroom and 1 full bath down.