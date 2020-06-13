Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:04 AM

63 Apartments for rent in Humble, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
7 Units Available
Advenir at Eagle Creek
10373 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1487 sqft
Large, gourmet kitchens with plank flooring, ceramic tile backsplashes, and granite countertops. Resort-style pool with infinity edge. Assigned, covered parking and car wash station. Less than a mile to Beltway 8 and Greens WetBank.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
14 Units Available
Eagle Crest
5303 Atascocita Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
958 sqft
Easy access to I-69, Beltway 8, George Bush Airport, golf courses, numerous shopping and dining venues. 1-2 bedroom units with large walk-in closet, private balcony and fireplace. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub on site.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
Humble
7 Units Available
The Pines at Humble Park
412 S Bender Ave, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1368 sqft
Comfortable homes with details like hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Sparkling pool tanning deck, and gazebo. Immediate access to US-59/Eastex Freeway
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kingwood
25 Units Available
Discovery at Kingwood
150 Northpark Plaza Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,581
1487 sqft
Beautiful open floor plans with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Business center, gym, media room and clubhouse. Outdoor swimming pool, playground and dog park. Convenient location off I-69.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
21 Units Available
Reserve at Fall Creek
7800 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,047
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1491 sqft
Just off the Sam Houston Tollway and within minutes of I-69 and Lake Houston. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include large walk-in closets and balcony/patio. On-site clubhouse, coffee bar, outdoor grill, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
25 Units Available
Carrington at Park Lakes
4475 Wilson Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,363
1491 sqft
Large floor plans, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and designer kitchens rank among the best amenities featured in these apartments. Resident of the community also enjoy access to a large pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Humble
24 Units Available
Bellaterra at Deerbrook
9494 Humble Westfield Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
1017 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1325 sqft
Bellaterra at Deerbrook Apartments is truly a unique property in Humble, TX. We offer two distinctive floor plans that cater to single residents, roommates and families.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
327 Units Available
Dryden
17417 West Lake Houston Parkway, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1279 sqft
Dryden is located at 17417 W Lake Houston Pkwy Humble, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
$
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
81 Units Available
Willowbend II
9387 FM Bypass W Road, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1286 sqft
At Willowbend, our perfect combination of style, comfort and community will leave you wanting to call our apartments home. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments offer generous amenities including wood floors, ceiling fans, dishwashers and more.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
Humble
28 Units Available
Willow Bend
9393 FM 1960 Bypass W Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1343 sqft
Located just minutes from Deerbrook Mall and Bender Square, this community gives residents a great location along with a state-of-the-art gym, coffee bar and swimming pool. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Stonegrove Fall Creek
8802 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1152 sqft
Nestled in the award-winning master-planned community of Fall Creek, Stonegrove provides an apartment living experience unmatched in the area.From the moment you first experience Stonegrove, you can tell there is something special here.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
18 Units Available
Woodland Hills
3918 Atascocita Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog grooming station and dog park. Property includes clubhouse, pool, gym, outdoor grill and fire pit. All units have hardwood floors, walk-in closet, and private balcony or patio. Close to Lake Houston.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
$
72 Units Available
The Rosemary
17401 West Lake Houston Parkway, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,291
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1398 sqft
Get away to the good life. The Rosemary brings an elevated sense of style and luxury to the Lake Houston area. Our city-meets-shore location keeps you equally connected to outdoor adventures and urban attractions.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 02:12pm
$
6 Units Available
Timberlakes at Atascocita
18551 Timber Forest Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1220 sqft
Close proximity to numerous dining and shopping venues, golf courses, sports complex and the George Bush Airport. Clubhouse, gym, hot tub, pool and coffee bar all on site. 1-3 bedroom units available with walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
6 Units Available
Falls at Eagle Creek
9702 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,113
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1259 sqft
High ceilings, designer lighting and crown molding. Full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Resort-style pools surrounded by towering palm trees and sundeck. Direct access to Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
10 Units Available
Fall Creek Square
15116 Mesa Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1160 sqft
Beautiful apartments have high ceilings and private balconies or patios. The onsite clubhouse has a full kitchen. Covered parking and guest parking provided. Located near several excellent restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Humble
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Kingwood
Contact for Availability
Mallard Creek
23423 Highway 59, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1300 sqft
Come home to Mallard Creek and come home to the life of tranquility. We offer an abundance of amenities and nestled amongst beautiful native trees in the livable forest of Kingwood Texas. Mallard Creek offers the very best in urban living.
Results within 5 miles of Humble
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
228 Units Available
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive, Atascocita, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1083 sqft
Park at Tour 18 is a brand new apartment community coming soon to Atascocita, Texas. Situated on the Tour 18 Golf Course, our community is surrounded by beautiful views and conveniences.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Sierra At Fall Creek
14951 Bellow Falls Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1419 sqft
Near major highways like I-69 and the Sam Houston Parkway. 1-3 bedroom apartments offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Residents have full access to the pool, game room, media room and gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
Kingwood
17 Units Available
Bala Woods
23200 Forest North Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1403 sqft
Close to I-69 and Northpark Plaza Drive. Modern apartments with bathtub, fully equipped kitchen and fireplace. Pleasant community includes a pool, business center and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
65 Units Available
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,210
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,524
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1210 sqft
Introducing the first luxury-inspired apartment community in northeast Houston.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kingwood
22 Units Available
Villas of Kingwood
300 Forest Center Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$931
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1451 sqft
Resort-style pool and barbeque grills for unwinding outdoors. In-home amenities like washer and dryer, intrusion alarms, and option for attached garage. Pet-friendly with no weight limits on dogs. Just minutes to US-290/Eastex Freeway.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kingwood
38 Units Available
Kingwood Glen
200 Northpines Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$946
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1473 sqft
Hardwood-style flooring in kitchens and foyers, ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms. Grassy dog park with shaded seating. Just minutes from US-59/Eastex Freeway.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Aster on Aldine
4505 Aldine Mail Route Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One to three bedroom homes are freshly updated and within walking distance to schools. Close to I-69 and Beltway 8 for easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Hardwood floors, balcony, and pet friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Humble, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Humble renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

