309 S Ave A

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1200
Security Deposit: $1000
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1,102
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 1
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal.
Extras: WHOOP WHOOP!! Come take a look at this recently remodeled single-family home perfectly located next to historical Humble downtown and with a local mall! Upgrades include a new roof, new HVAC, new siding, new windows, new sheetrock, new doors, new bathroom, new kitchen with stove, dishwasher and disposal included. It also features tiled floors except for the 2 carpeted bedrooms. 1 full bath with tub and shower and a large yard! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!
