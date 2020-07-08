All apartments in Humble
Find more places like 309 S Ave A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Humble, TX
/
309 S Ave A
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

309 S Ave A

309 Avenue a · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Humble
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

309 Avenue a, Humble, TX 77338
Humble

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
concierge
online portal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
online portal
309 S Ave A - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1200
Security Deposit: $1000
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1,102
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 1
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal.

Extras: WHOOP WHOOP!! Come take a look at this recently remodeled single-family home perfectly located next to historical Humble downtown and with a local mall! Upgrades include a new roof, new HVAC, new siding, new windows, new sheetrock, new doors, new bathroom, new kitchen with stove, dishwasher and disposal included. It also features tiled floors except for the 2 carpeted bedrooms. 1 full bath with tub and shower and a large yard! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE5595545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 S Ave A have any available units?
309 S Ave A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Humble, TX.
How much is rent in Humble, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Humble Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 S Ave A have?
Some of 309 S Ave A's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 S Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
309 S Ave A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 S Ave A pet-friendly?
No, 309 S Ave A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Humble.
Does 309 S Ave A offer parking?
No, 309 S Ave A does not offer parking.
Does 309 S Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 S Ave A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 S Ave A have a pool?
No, 309 S Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 309 S Ave A have accessible units?
No, 309 S Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 309 S Ave A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 S Ave A has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonegrove Fall Creek
8802 N Sam Houston Pkwy E
Humble, TX 77396
Carrington at Park Lakes
4475 Wilson Rd
Humble, TX 77396
Generation Grove
14807 Woodland Hills Dr
Humble, TX 77396
Woodland Hills
3918 Atascocita Rd
Humble, TX 77396
Willowbend II
9387 FM Bypass W Road
Humble, TX 77338
Bellaterra at Deerbrook
9494 Humble Westfield Rd
Humble, TX 77338
Discovery at Kingwood
150 Northpark Plaza Dr
Humble, TX 77339
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr
Humble, TX 77338

Similar Pages

Humble 1 BedroomsHumble 2 Bedrooms
Humble Apartments with ParkingHumble Dog Friendly Apartments
Humble Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TX
Webster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine