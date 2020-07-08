Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range recently renovated Property Amenities concierge online portal

309 S Ave A - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a

showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1200

Security Deposit: $1000

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1,102

Bedroom: 2

Baths: 1

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal.



Extras: WHOOP WHOOP!! Come take a look at this recently remodeled single-family home perfectly located next to historical Humble downtown and with a local mall! Upgrades include a new roof, new HVAC, new siding, new windows, new sheetrock, new doors, new bathroom, new kitchen with stove, dishwasher and disposal included. It also features tiled floors except for the 2 carpeted bedrooms. 1 full bath with tub and shower and a large yard! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!



(RLNE5595545)