Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2715 Kingfisher Dr. Humble - Welcome home! This beautiful vintage home boasts full mature trees and look at that magnificent orange tree in full bloom! This great 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home has lovely bamboo flooring throughout and opens up to a family room with a cozy brick wood burning fireplace! Behind the living area is a spacious dining area that features tile and a niche with a built in wine rack and cabinets. This space that can be used as desk or wet bar! So many options! The tiled kitchen has a lovely wrap around island bar for extra seating and electric stove with efficient vent hood and microwave. From the kitchen you will enjoy this split plan and will find the large master suite located at the back of the home. The master suite features two large walk in closets and plenty of natural lighting. The master bath boasts an updated vanity and mirror and a shower/tub combo! You will find plenty of storage space in the hallway closet leading to the secondary bathroom with another shower/tub combo. This will lead to the first, second, and third bedrooms. All secondary rooms are nice sized with walk in closets! You will love the quiet back yard with mature trees and an oversized covered patio perfect for entertaining and plenty of room to play! Make your appointment today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2373718)