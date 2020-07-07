All apartments in Humble
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:02 AM

2715 Kingfisher Dr

2715 Kingfisher Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2715 Kingfisher Drive, Humble, TX 77396
Humble

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2715 Kingfisher Dr. Humble - Welcome home! This beautiful vintage home boasts full mature trees and look at that magnificent orange tree in full bloom! This great 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home has lovely bamboo flooring throughout and opens up to a family room with a cozy brick wood burning fireplace! Behind the living area is a spacious dining area that features tile and a niche with a built in wine rack and cabinets. This space that can be used as desk or wet bar! So many options! The tiled kitchen has a lovely wrap around island bar for extra seating and electric stove with efficient vent hood and microwave. From the kitchen you will enjoy this split plan and will find the large master suite located at the back of the home. The master suite features two large walk in closets and plenty of natural lighting. The master bath boasts an updated vanity and mirror and a shower/tub combo! You will find plenty of storage space in the hallway closet leading to the secondary bathroom with another shower/tub combo. This will lead to the first, second, and third bedrooms. All secondary rooms are nice sized with walk in closets! You will love the quiet back yard with mature trees and an oversized covered patio perfect for entertaining and plenty of room to play! Make your appointment today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2373718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Kingfisher Dr have any available units?
2715 Kingfisher Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Humble, TX.
How much is rent in Humble, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Humble Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 Kingfisher Dr have?
Some of 2715 Kingfisher Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 Kingfisher Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Kingfisher Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Kingfisher Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2715 Kingfisher Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Humble.
Does 2715 Kingfisher Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2715 Kingfisher Dr offers parking.
Does 2715 Kingfisher Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 Kingfisher Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Kingfisher Dr have a pool?
No, 2715 Kingfisher Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2715 Kingfisher Dr have accessible units?
No, 2715 Kingfisher Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Kingfisher Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 Kingfisher Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

