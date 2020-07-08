All apartments in Humble
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10215 Cantertrot Drive

10215 Cantertrot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10215 Cantertrot Drive, Humble, TX 77338
Humble

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath one story home that has been totally updated. The home has both a formal living & dining room and a large den with high ceilings and a fireplace. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included), plenty of cabinet space and granite counters. The master with ensuite bath has a shower with double showerheads. The second bath has double sinks and bath with shower and a second shower. The additional 3 bedrooms are spacious. The fenced backyard, includes a playhouse! All of this with a great location near Highway 59 and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10215 Cantertrot Drive have any available units?
10215 Cantertrot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Humble, TX.
How much is rent in Humble, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Humble Rent Report.
What amenities does 10215 Cantertrot Drive have?
Some of 10215 Cantertrot Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10215 Cantertrot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10215 Cantertrot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10215 Cantertrot Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10215 Cantertrot Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Humble.
Does 10215 Cantertrot Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10215 Cantertrot Drive offers parking.
Does 10215 Cantertrot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10215 Cantertrot Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10215 Cantertrot Drive have a pool?
No, 10215 Cantertrot Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10215 Cantertrot Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 10215 Cantertrot Drive has accessible units.
Does 10215 Cantertrot Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10215 Cantertrot Drive has units with dishwashers.

