10215 Cantertrot Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath one story home that has been totally updated. The home has both a formal living & dining room and a large den with high ceilings and a fireplace. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included), plenty of cabinet space and granite counters. The master with ensuite bath has a shower with double showerheads. The second bath has double sinks and bath with shower and a second shower. The additional 3 bedrooms are spacious. The fenced backyard, includes a playhouse! All of this with a great location near Highway 59 and shopping!