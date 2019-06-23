LP1 Research - #504

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly gym pool internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

2918 Ranch Road 620, #191 Available 08/12/19 Lake Travis Views! - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/930477?source=marketing



Beautifully appointed condo in the pristine Villas on Lake Travis. Marble countertops, Sub-Zero SS refrigerator, vaulted ceilings, crown molding and recessed lighting throughout. Fresh carpet in bedrooms and marble floors in living and kitchen areas. Spacious outdoor living space to enjoy the evening sunsets over Lake Travis. Tram to boat dock and multiple pools and fitness amenities at your disposal. Best condo in the complex!



Included with rent are:Cable/Internet, Water, Trash, Sewer, Common Area Insurance

& Landscaping as well as maintenance of amenities.



(RLNE3849382)