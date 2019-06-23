All apartments in Hudson Bend
LP1 Research - #504

2918 620 Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2918 620 Rd, Hudson Bend, TX 78734

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
gym
pool
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2918 Ranch Road 620, #191 Available 08/12/19 Lake Travis Views! - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/930477?source=marketing

Beautifully appointed condo in the pristine Villas on Lake Travis. Marble countertops, Sub-Zero SS refrigerator, vaulted ceilings, crown molding and recessed lighting throughout. Fresh carpet in bedrooms and marble floors in living and kitchen areas. Spacious outdoor living space to enjoy the evening sunsets over Lake Travis. Tram to boat dock and multiple pools and fitness amenities at your disposal. Best condo in the complex!

Included with rent are:Cable/Internet, Water, Trash, Sewer, Common Area Insurance
& Landscaping as well as maintenance of amenities.

(RLNE3849382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #504 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #504 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson Bend, TX.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #504 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #504's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #504 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #504 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #504 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #504 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #504 offer parking?
No, LP1 Research - #504 does not offer parking.
Does LP1 Research - #504 have units with washers and dryers?
No, LP1 Research - #504 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #504 have a pool?
Yes, LP1 Research - #504 has a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #504 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #504 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #504 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #504 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does LP1 Research - #504 have units with air conditioning?
No, LP1 Research - #504 does not have units with air conditioning.
