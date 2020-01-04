5921 Hiline Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony pool bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

NEW furnished waterfront Lake Travis Condo! Monthly rent for 6 mo term . 20% rent premium with shorter term. This Angel Falls plan features floor-to-ceiling windows w/ modern, luxury finishes, and a balcony overlooking the pool and lake views. Situated on 14 acres on Lake Travis land there is an abundance of trees & lush landscaping that create a luxury park-like setting. Pool, cabana and grill for entertaining. Boat slip not included. Available move-in now! AGENTS: Leasing commission for 6 month lease.