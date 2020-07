Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool hot tub media room

The best 180 degree panoramic views of the main basin of Lake Travis you will find. Private gated one acre estate on the highest point on Hudson Bend. Custom built by Jauregui. Outdoor resort style living with Spectacular negative edge pool and spa, large patio, fire pit. Incredible finish out. Huge great room w/20 ft ceilings, wall of windows with miles of views, state of the art theater, gourmet kitchen, amazing master retreat. One of a kind