4000 Ranch Road 620 N. #4 Available 11/01/19 Hudson Bend Area Townhome with Stunning Views - Large, 2-story townhome with 2 decks, with lake and hill country views. Gorgeous owner-maintained garden. Stunning home cinema with 185" screen and provided projector, speakers and audio-video setup, and built-in wet bar with space for a beverage center. Modern granite and stainless kitchen with gas range. Ceramic tile- floor kitchen and living room stay cool in the Texas heat, and gas fireplace keeps you toasty in winter. 2 full bathrooms with frameless glass showers, and jacuzzi tub in the master bath. 2-car garage. Lower deck has propane supply and connector for a grill. Lots of storage for clothes, books, etc. Wired with CAT-6 ethernet network cable throughout. Convenient to nearby Hwy 620, close to Lakeway shopping but also an easy commute into Austin. Situated in a gorgeous, small community in Hudson Bend tucked away on its own 14 acres of walkable land adjacent to Lake Travis. Community has a pool and spa.



(RLNE4095542)