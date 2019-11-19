All apartments in Hudson Bend
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

14618 Mansfield Dam Ct. Unit 11

14618 Mansfield Dam Court · No Longer Available
Location

14618 Mansfield Dam Court, Hudson Bend, TX 78734

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
game room
carpet
Imagine relaxing on the deck with a glass of wine or a cup of coffee! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home with lake views. Excellent schools; located in gated Villas at Commanders Point. Easy access to Lake Travis, Mansfield Dam Park, and 620. Near stores, hospital, HEB, Randalls and many restaurants. Game room with balcony overlooking the lake. Patio and deck for outside entertainment, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Carpet just replaced. Boat ramp and park within walking distance and walking trail with access to Lake Travis! Sweet!
Qualifications: gross monthly income must be at east 3 times the rent, credit score over 650 and good rental history or mortgage payments.

(RLNE5134939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14618 Mansfield Dam Ct. Unit 11 have any available units?
14618 Mansfield Dam Ct. Unit 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson Bend, TX.
What amenities does 14618 Mansfield Dam Ct. Unit 11 have?
Some of 14618 Mansfield Dam Ct. Unit 11's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14618 Mansfield Dam Ct. Unit 11 currently offering any rent specials?
14618 Mansfield Dam Ct. Unit 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14618 Mansfield Dam Ct. Unit 11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14618 Mansfield Dam Ct. Unit 11 is pet friendly.
Does 14618 Mansfield Dam Ct. Unit 11 offer parking?
No, 14618 Mansfield Dam Ct. Unit 11 does not offer parking.
Does 14618 Mansfield Dam Ct. Unit 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14618 Mansfield Dam Ct. Unit 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14618 Mansfield Dam Ct. Unit 11 have a pool?
No, 14618 Mansfield Dam Ct. Unit 11 does not have a pool.
Does 14618 Mansfield Dam Ct. Unit 11 have accessible units?
No, 14618 Mansfield Dam Ct. Unit 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 14618 Mansfield Dam Ct. Unit 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14618 Mansfield Dam Ct. Unit 11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14618 Mansfield Dam Ct. Unit 11 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14618 Mansfield Dam Ct. Unit 11 does not have units with air conditioning.
