14618 Mansfield Dam Ct. Unit 11

Imagine relaxing on the deck with a glass of wine or a cup of coffee! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home with lake views. Excellent schools; located in gated Villas at Commanders Point. Easy access to Lake Travis, Mansfield Dam Park, and 620. Near stores, hospital, HEB, Randalls and many restaurants. Game room with balcony overlooking the lake. Patio and deck for outside entertainment, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Carpet just replaced. Boat ramp and park within walking distance and walking trail with access to Lake Travis! Sweet!

Qualifications: gross monthly income must be at east 3 times the rent, credit score over 650 and good rental history or mortgage payments.



(RLNE5134939)