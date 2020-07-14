Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly package receiving

Looking for Convenience and Easy Living? Look No Further!!! Welcome to Windsong Village, a beautifully wooded and gated community with distinctive four-plex architecture presenting apartment homes designed as condominiums. With only four homes per building, Windsong Village offers a unique living opportunity in its two bedroom flats and one bedroom town homes. Each home showcases a wood-burning fireplace with brick hearth and mantle as well as built-in microwave ovens and washer and dryer connections. To further complement condominium quality interiors, are art niches, bay windows, skylights and dry bars. You will always feel special living in a Windsong Village home. For exercise and relaxation, partake of the environmentally friendly, saline pool and spa in a beautifully landscaped setting where you can enjoy the clear water without the harsh effects of chlorine. While relaxing on the sun-deck, you can also surf the Web in this WiFi Hot Spot. Or you may choose to work out in the fitness center, available 24/7.