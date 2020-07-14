Amenities
Looking for Convenience and Easy Living? Look No Further!!! Welcome to Windsong Village, a beautifully wooded and gated community with distinctive four-plex architecture presenting apartment homes designed as condominiums. With only four homes per building, Windsong Village offers a unique living opportunity in its two bedroom flats and one bedroom town homes. Each home showcases a wood-burning fireplace with brick hearth and mantle as well as built-in microwave ovens and washer and dryer connections. To further complement condominium quality interiors, are art niches, bay windows, skylights and dry bars. You will always feel special living in a Windsong Village home. For exercise and relaxation, partake of the environmentally friendly, saline pool and spa in a beautifully landscaped setting where you can enjoy the clear water without the harsh effects of chlorine. While relaxing on the sun-deck, you can also surf the Web in this WiFi Hot Spot. Or you may choose to work out in the fitness center, available 24/7.