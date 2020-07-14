All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:04 AM

Windsong Village

2929 Hirschfield Rd · (601) 300-6242
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2929 Hirschfield Rd, Houston, TX 77373

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3103 · Avail. Sep 1

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit 3403 · Avail. Sep 1

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit 3503 · Avail. now

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 845 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1901 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 1602 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 3602 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsong Village.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
package receiving
Looking for Convenience and Easy Living? Look No Further!!! Welcome to Windsong Village, a beautifully wooded and gated community with distinctive four-plex architecture presenting apartment homes designed as condominiums. With only four homes per building, Windsong Village offers a unique living opportunity in its two bedroom flats and one bedroom town homes. Each home showcases a wood-burning fireplace with brick hearth and mantle as well as built-in microwave ovens and washer and dryer connections. To further complement condominium quality interiors, are art niches, bay windows, skylights and dry bars. You will always feel special living in a Windsong Village home. For exercise and relaxation, partake of the environmentally friendly, saline pool and spa in a beautifully landscaped setting where you can enjoy the clear water without the harsh effects of chlorine. While relaxing on the sun-deck, you can also surf the Web in this WiFi Hot Spot. Or you may choose to work out in the fitness center, available 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Windsong Village have any available units?
Windsong Village has 23 units available starting at $880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Windsong Village have?
Some of Windsong Village's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsong Village currently offering any rent specials?
Windsong Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windsong Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsong Village is pet friendly.
Does Windsong Village offer parking?
Yes, Windsong Village offers parking.
Does Windsong Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Windsong Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsong Village have a pool?
Yes, Windsong Village has a pool.
Does Windsong Village have accessible units?
No, Windsong Village does not have accessible units.
Does Windsong Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsong Village has units with dishwashers.

