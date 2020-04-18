112 Big Sky

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Recently remodeled Horseshoe Bay home with outstanding views of the lake and hill country from almost every room! This open concept floor plan includes a study, master and main living areas on the first floor and two bedrooms with en suite baths/dressing vanities along with a oversized game/flex room with amazing lake views. Updated interior features include: granite countertops, double beverage frig drawers, updated bathrooms with a large walk in shower and spa tub in master, stair case, hardwoods in all the bedrooms with travertine in the main living areas, 1800's French reclaimed brick on the front entry and powder bath, new appliances, paint, and lighting. Exterior features include: a below home storage room, circle drive, exterior paint, and a 3 car garage.