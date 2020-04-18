All apartments in Horseshoe Bay
Last updated April 18 2020 at 3:02 AM

112 Big Sky

112 Big Sky · (512) 626-0404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

112 Big Sky, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Recently remodeled Horseshoe Bay home with outstanding views of the lake and hill country from almost every room! This open concept floor plan includes a study, master and main living areas on the first floor and two bedrooms with en suite baths/dressing vanities along with a oversized game/flex room with amazing lake views. Updated interior features include: granite countertops, double beverage frig drawers, updated bathrooms with a large walk in shower and spa tub in master, stair case, hardwoods in all the bedrooms with travertine in the main living areas, 1800's French reclaimed brick on the front entry and powder bath, new appliances, paint, and lighting. Exterior features include: a below home storage room, circle drive, exterior paint, and a 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Big Sky have any available units?
112 Big Sky has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 Big Sky have?
Some of 112 Big Sky's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Big Sky currently offering any rent specials?
112 Big Sky isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Big Sky pet-friendly?
No, 112 Big Sky is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horseshoe Bay.
Does 112 Big Sky offer parking?
Yes, 112 Big Sky does offer parking.
Does 112 Big Sky have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Big Sky does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Big Sky have a pool?
No, 112 Big Sky does not have a pool.
Does 112 Big Sky have accessible units?
No, 112 Big Sky does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Big Sky have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Big Sky has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Big Sky have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Big Sky does not have units with air conditioning.
