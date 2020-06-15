Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

1101 The Cape A1 Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657 - COVID-19 NOTICE: EPM IS NOT CHECKING OUT KEYS OR SHOWING OCCUPIED PROPERTIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.



**$4,000.00 per month. Minimum term: 4 months. Contact EPM for long term lease rates or more than 12 months**



This 2 master bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and 1 half bath waterfront condo is on Lake Travis located in the gated community of The Cape behind the yacht club! This property is fully furnished to include linens and dishware. It is equipped with central air & heat, electric fireplace, washer/dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator, trash compactor,multiple televisions (cable not included), interior/exterior storage, reserved parking, and deck on the water. Water/trash are included.



*Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



