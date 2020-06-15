All apartments in Horseshoe Bay
Find more places like 1101 The Cape A1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horseshoe Bay, TX
/
1101 The Cape A1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1101 The Cape A1

1101 The Cape · (254) 518-3590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Horseshoe Bay
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1101 The Cape, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1101 The Cape A1 - HOA · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1485 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
1101 The Cape A1 Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657 - COVID-19 NOTICE: EPM IS NOT CHECKING OUT KEYS OR SHOWING OCCUPIED PROPERTIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

**$4,000.00 per month. Minimum term: 4 months. Contact EPM for long term lease rates or more than 12 months**

This 2 master bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and 1 half bath waterfront condo is on Lake Travis located in the gated community of The Cape behind the yacht club! This property is fully furnished to include linens and dishware. It is equipped with central air & heat, electric fireplace, washer/dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator, trash compactor,multiple televisions (cable not included), interior/exterior storage, reserved parking, and deck on the water. Water/trash are included.

*Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

(RLNE5334577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 The Cape A1 have any available units?
1101 The Cape A1 has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1101 The Cape A1 have?
Some of 1101 The Cape A1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 The Cape A1 currently offering any rent specials?
1101 The Cape A1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 The Cape A1 pet-friendly?
No, 1101 The Cape A1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horseshoe Bay.
Does 1101 The Cape A1 offer parking?
Yes, 1101 The Cape A1 does offer parking.
Does 1101 The Cape A1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 The Cape A1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 The Cape A1 have a pool?
No, 1101 The Cape A1 does not have a pool.
Does 1101 The Cape A1 have accessible units?
No, 1101 The Cape A1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 The Cape A1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 The Cape A1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 The Cape A1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1101 The Cape A1 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1101 The Cape A1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Horseshoe Bay 2 BedroomsHorseshoe Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Horseshoe Bay Apartments with BalconyHorseshoe Bay Apartments with Garage
Horseshoe Bay Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX
Bulverde, TXWimberley, TXFredericksburg, TXBurnet, TXKingsland, TXCanyon Lake, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity