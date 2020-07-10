/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
96 Apartments for rent in Hornsby Bend, TX with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4000 Reeders Drive
4000 Reeders Drive, Hornsby Bend, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1890 sqft
4000 Reeders Drive Available 07/13/20 Cute 3/2 One-Story in Austin Colony! - Great 3BD/2.5BA brick house in Austin Colony with two-car garage and fenced backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Hornsby Bend
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
85 Units Available
Rosewood
Platform
2823 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$961
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1202 sqft
Near rail access and close to all amenities. Residences have in-unit laundry, all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dog grooming area and dog park. Cats are also allowed. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Hillside Villas
2207 Wickersham Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1003 sqft
Searching for convenient urban apartment living? Look no further than Hillside Villas, an upscale apartment community located in the heart of Austin, Texas.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
38 Units Available
Riverside
Social, The
1817 E Oltorf St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1263 sqft
Welcome to The Social, the premier apartments in Austin, Texas. Our stylish property offers spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes that set the gold standard of modern community living.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
60 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
South Shore District
1333 Shore District Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,306
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1293 sqft
Close to Lady Bird Lake and minutes from downtown Austin. Gorgeous apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents have use of a pool, community garden and games room.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
64 Units Available
Montopolis
East Vue Ranch Apartments
460 Bastrop Hwy SB, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,410
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1375 sqft
East Vue Ranch Apartments is the new relaxed and friendly premier Austin community, just Southeast of Downtown.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
36 Units Available
Riverside
RiverView
1300 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,233
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,502
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1296 sqft
A stylish home near the riverfront and the area's best trails. Each home features custom interiors with a walk-in closet, wood-style flooring, high ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. Pool-side cabanas and soundproof jam studio.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
12 Units Available
Holly
7East
2025 E 7th St, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,434
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,247
1173 sqft
East Austin living in eclectic neighborhood with easy access to downtown. New construction features roof deck with outdoor kitchen, courtyard, coffee bar and pool. 1-2 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
10 Units Available
Promontory Point
2250 Ridgepoint Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$906
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$957
972 sqft
Located near the intersection of Highway 183 and Manor Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers, central heat and air, volleyball courts, a fitness center, swimming pool, and spa.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
48 Units Available
Govalle
The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,295
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1280 sqft
Experience the best of Austin living at The Guthrie.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
35 Units Available
Riverside
Lenox Boardwalk
2515 Elmont Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,332
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1134 sqft
Apartment home community located close to I-35, downtown Austin and East 6th Street. Variety of floor plans with one and two bedrooms. Community has a fitness center, two pools and a rooftop terrace.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
St. Johns
Wildwood Apartments
7610 Cameron Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
865 sqft
Perfectly situated between lush, tranquil nature and vibrant downtown Austin, these apartments are recently renovated and offer fireplaces, as well as relaxing bathtubs. Pet-friendly with refreshing pool and hot tub.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
31 Units Available
Bristol Heights
12041 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1448 sqft
Luxury homes in northeast Austin with easy access to shopping, outdoor activities and major highways. Resort-style pool, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Sprawling apartments with kitchen pantries and in-home washer-dryers.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
35 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
The Aspect
4900 E Oltorf St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,276
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1386 sqft
Close to SoCo District, Circuit of The Americas and Barton Springs Pool. Modern apartments with a modern kitchen, Google fiber, patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Community features a pool, Nest technology and a clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
25 Units Available
Cherrywood
Elan East
2900 Manor Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,271
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1140 sqft
Located close to Airport and East Martin Luther King Jr boulevards. Apartments have private laundry facilities, a balcony, and a functional kitchen with stainless steel fridge and range. Pool, gym and clubhouse available.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
17 Units Available
Windsor Hills
9500 Apartments
9500 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$848
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$961
937 sqft
Welcome to 9500 Apartments in North Austin. Choose between the one and two bedroom floor plan options. 9500 Apartments feature in-home washer and dryers, air conditioning, and large closets.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
26 Units Available
Central East Austin
Eleven
811 E 11th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,170
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1129 sqft
Close to the Interregional Highway, Loft Park, and Waller Creek. Units have oversized, energy efficient windows, water-saving fixtures, and 10-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a resident recycling program, indoor/outdoor rooftop deck with Downtown and Capitol views, cyber lounge, bike repair workshop and storage, and shaded dog park.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
East Cesar Chavez
Corazon
1000 E 5th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,365
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1002 sqft
Stylish community just minutes from I-35 and the best of Austin. High-end amenities that include a rooftop deck and dramatic skyline views. Walkscore of 91, with interiors that feature granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
20 Units Available
East Cesar Chavez
Eastside Station
1700 E 4th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,470
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1069 sqft
Timeless living meets stylish design in these apartments that have an 84 walkscore. Impress guests with unique hardwood flooring, granite counters, and spacious patio or balcony. Or, relax at the pool or coffee bar.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
51 Units Available
Holly
E6
2400 E 6th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,494
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,163
1328 sqft
This development is a convenient and laid-back development in East Austin, with stunning views of downtown. Each unit includes 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops, custom cabinetry and more.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
24 Units Available
Creekstone
8054 Exchange Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$988
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1130 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments include 9-foot ceilings, private patios and more. Amenities like swimming pool, gym and dog park all on site. Close to I-35 and less than 15 minute from downtown Austin.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
29 Units Available
Mueller
AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,622
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,278
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments in the master-planned community of Mueller Aldrich St. Amenities include a maker workshop area, a tech lounge, courtyards with fireplaces and grills, a resort pool with cabanas and a pet spa.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
28 Units Available
Central East Austin
AMLI Eastside
1000 San Marcos St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,726
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1336 sqft
Close to I-35, Texas State Cemetery, Waterloo Neighborhood Park, and Texas Capitol. Nearby Schools: Blackshear Elementary, Kealing Middle School, Johnston High, and University Medical Center Brackenridge. Marble bathroom countertops, oversized garden tubs, and 9' ceilings.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
62 Units Available
Riverside
AMLI South Shore
1620 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,540
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1196 sqft
Close to Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail, Lady Bird Lake, Norwood Tract Dog Park. Nearby Schools: St. Edward's University, Univ. of Texas, Travis Heights Elementary, Austin High, and Martin Middle School. On-site retail and restaurants, on-site UT Shuttle and Cap Metro.
