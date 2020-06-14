Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

77 Apartments for rent in Hornsby Bend, TX with garage

Hornsby Bend apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15129 SHELL BARK CV
15129 Shell Bark Cove, Hornsby Bend, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1522 sqft
3-2-2 - 1522 sq. ft. - $1500.00 - 15129 Shell Bark Cv - 3-2-2 -Spacious dining/living/kitchen w/open concept. Kitchen has lots of counter/cabinet space, stove, dishwasher, microwave & pantry closet. Separate laundry room w/garage access.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15209 Parrish Lane
15209 Parrish Lane, Hornsby Bend, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1250 sqft
15209 Parrish Lane Available 08/01/20 Very clean updated 3/2/2 house in Austin's Colony - Great 1 story home (built in 2006), 2" blinds, wood laminate flooring, ceiling fans in most rooms, Family room is open to kitchen and breakfast area.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
5610 Netleaf Road
5610 Netleaf Road, Hornsby Bend, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1767 sqft
Forest Bluff Single Level 2004-Built 1767sqft 3br+Study/Office & 2 Full Bathrooms ::: Bright & Spacious Floorplan w/ Large Kitchen/Dining Combo & Breakfast Bar open to Familyroom w/ Arcadia Glass Door to Private Backyard backs to field/no homes

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
15000 Guffey DR
15000 Guffey Drive, Hornsby Bend, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1220 sqft
Welcome home! One story newer 3/2 greenbelt home with updated flooring. Third room with no closet can be office or bedroom. Washer, dryer & fridge included. No neighbor behind. Extra storage space in garage, considered 1.5 spaces.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19404 Great Falls Dr
19404 Great Falls Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1472 sqft
Newly Built 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Briarcreek - Newly Built 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Briarcreek ~ Open Concept Living ~ Kitchen has Granite Countertops ~ Center Island ~ Built-In Microwave, Gas Stove & Side By Side Fridge (Not Pictured) ~ Walk

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
13320 Alysheba DR
13320 Alysheba Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1343 sqft
Fresh interior paint. Wood/vinyl floor throughout, open floor plan w/eat-in kitchen, granite breakfast bar and SS appliances. MBR in back of house provides lots of privacy. Features 1-car attached garage, fenced-in yard with stone patio behind gate.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
18221 Flathead Drive
18221 Flat Head Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1332 sqft
Adorable family home in Manor available immediately for move-in. Built in 2006. Just updated with new carpet throughout, fresh paint in the whole house, and updated light fixtures. Cute kitchen with dark cabinets and wood plank floors.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
13820 Briarcreek LOOP
13820 Briarcreek Loop, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1870 sqft
Fresh paint inside & out, all new wood-look flooring, open floor plan w/big eat-in kitchen with ample storage and SS appliances. MIL plan gives MBR lots of privacy.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
14104 Briar Creek Loop
14104 Briarcreek Loop, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1332 sqft
Adorable home ready for a new family! Move-in ready. Laminate wood floors downstairs, open living spaces downstairs, pets allows, great neighborhood!
Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
Rosewood
76 Units Available
Platform
2823 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$961
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1202 sqft
Near rail access and close to all amenities. Residences have in-unit laundry, all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dog grooming area and dog park. Cats are also allowed. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
Central East Austin
23 Units Available
AMLI Eastside
1000 San Marcos St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,464
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1336 sqft
Close to I-35, Texas State Cemetery, Waterloo Neighborhood Park, and Texas Capitol. Nearby Schools: Blackshear Elementary, Kealing Middle School, Johnston High, and University Medical Center Brackenridge. Marble bathroom countertops, oversized garden tubs, and 9' ceilings.
Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
Pleasant Valley
59 Units Available
South Shore District
1333 Shore District Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,343
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,508
1309 sqft
Close to Lady Bird Lake and minutes from downtown Austin. Gorgeous apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents have use of a pool, community garden and games room.
Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
East Cesar Chavez
30 Units Available
Eastside Station
1700 E 4th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,515
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
1069 sqft
Timeless living meets stylish design in these apartments that have an 84 walkscore. Impress guests with unique hardwood flooring, granite counters, and spacious patio or balcony. Or, relax at the pool or coffee bar.
Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Mueller
29 Units Available
AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,548
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,268
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,216
1673 sqft
Brand new apartments in the master-planned community of Mueller Aldrich St. Amenities include a maker workshop area, a tech lounge, courtyards with fireplaces and grills, a resort pool with cabanas and a pet spa.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Govalle
49 Units Available
The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,295
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1280 sqft
Experience the best of Austin living at The Guthrie.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Montopolis
68 Units Available
East Vue Ranch Apartments
460 Bastrop Hwy SB, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1375 sqft
East Vue Ranch Apartments is the new relaxed and friendly premier Austin community, just Southeast of Downtown.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
The Reserve at Walnut Creek
8038 Exchange Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1130 sqft
Nature meets convenience in this pet-friendly, recently renovated complex. Located near I-35 and downtown Austin. Close to Davis White Northeast District Park and Walnut Creek Nature Preserve. Units have laundry and balconies or patios.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Bristol Heights
12041 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1448 sqft
Luxury homes in northeast Austin with easy access to shopping, outdoor activities and major highways. Resort-style pool, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Sprawling apartments with kitchen pantries and in-home washer-dryers.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Cesar Chavez
24 Units Available
Corazon
1000 E 5th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,555
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1002 sqft
Stylish community just minutes from I-35 and the best of Austin. High-end amenities that include a rooftop deck and dramatic skyline views. Walkscore of 91, with interiors that feature granite counters and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pleasant Valley
16 Units Available
Edison
4711 East Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,299
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1195 sqft
Come and discover the very best at Edison. Enhanced by its lush landscaping and modern styling, Edison offers beautiful apartment living close to downtown Austin, Texas.
Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
28 Units Available
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1447 sqft
Just off I-35 and close to Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park with attached garages, chef's kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, along with poolside gourmet grilling area, Wi-Fi lounge and sun-deck, and drive-thru mail kiosk.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mueller
54 Units Available
Mosaic at Mueller
4600 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,415
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,813
1421 sqft
Special amenities like an on-site gym, game and media room, and swimming pool make these one- to three-bedroom units great for individuals or families. Close to I-35, Mueller Lake Park, Texas State Capitol and more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Cherrywood
26 Units Available
Elan East
2900 Manor Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,394
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
1140 sqft
Located close to Airport and East Martin Luther King Jr boulevards. Apartments have private laundry facilities, a balcony, and a functional kitchen with stainless steel fridge and range. Pool, gym and clubhouse available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Altair Tech Ridge
12408 Dessau Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,176
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Altair Tech Ridge serves as the gateway into Austin’s vibrant Tech Ridge district. Located just minutes away from Austin’s largest employers including Samsung, Dell, GM, and Apple, residents experience a convenience unlike any other.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hornsby Bend, TX

Hornsby Bend apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

