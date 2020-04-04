All apartments in Hornsby Bend
3008 Crownover

3008 Crownover Street · No Longer Available
Location

3008 Crownover Street, Hornsby Bend, TX 78725

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
House in Austin's Colony - Adorable 3/2 house with additional office in Austin's Colony with fenced back yard and two car garage. Laminate wood flooring through out. Kitchen has all appliances. Pets allowed but size and breed restrictions apply. Del Valle Schools. To qualify - applicants must have verifiable income showing 3 x month rent, good rental history, will be subject to a criminal background and credit check and have no outstanding disputes or in collections with previous creditors or landlords. Applications are completed online and require a $60 application fee. All residents over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.

(RLNE5563024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 Crownover have any available units?
3008 Crownover doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hornsby Bend, TX.
Is 3008 Crownover currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Crownover is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Crownover pet-friendly?
Yes, 3008 Crownover is pet friendly.
Does 3008 Crownover offer parking?
Yes, 3008 Crownover offers parking.
Does 3008 Crownover have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 Crownover does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Crownover have a pool?
No, 3008 Crownover does not have a pool.
Does 3008 Crownover have accessible units?
No, 3008 Crownover does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Crownover have units with dishwashers?
No, 3008 Crownover does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3008 Crownover have units with air conditioning?
No, 3008 Crownover does not have units with air conditioning.
