3008 Crownover

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

House in Austin's Colony - Adorable 3/2 house with additional office in Austin's Colony with fenced back yard and two car garage. Laminate wood flooring through out. Kitchen has all appliances. Pets allowed but size and breed restrictions apply. Del Valle Schools. To qualify - applicants must have verifiable income showing 3 x month rent, good rental history, will be subject to a criminal background and credit check and have no outstanding disputes or in collections with previous creditors or landlords. Applications are completed online and require a $60 application fee. All residents over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.



(RLNE5563024)