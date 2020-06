Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1 year old home. Spacious, granite counters, modern vinyl plank flooring, open concept. Large center island perfect to cook or eat at, perfect for entertaining. Includes all appliances, washer/dryer/fridge. Easy show. Pets ok, no restrictive breeds. Just minutes to Toll 130, local restaurants, shopping, and only 12 miles to down town Austin. New shopping area coming in per city planning. Welcome Home!