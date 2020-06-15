Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3-2-2 - 1522 sq. ft. - $1500.00 - 15129 Shell Bark Cv - 3-2-2 -Spacious dining/living/kitchen w/open concept. Kitchen has lots of counter/cabinet space, stove, dishwasher, microwave & pantry closet. Separate laundry room w/garage access. Large MB w/oversized shower, counter/cabinet space at vanity, built in shelves & walk in closet in Mbath! 2nd/3rd bedrooms w/hall closet & second bathroom at front of home. Back yard has a covered patio. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



