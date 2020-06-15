All apartments in Hornsby Bend
Hornsby Bend, TX
15129 SHELL BARK CV
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

15129 SHELL BARK CV

15129 Shell Bark Cove · (512) 335-8686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Hornsby Bend
Location

15129 Shell Bark Cove, Hornsby Bend, TX 78724

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15129 SHELL BARK CV · Avail. now

$1,525

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1522 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3-2-2 - 1522 sq. ft. - $1500.00 - 15129 Shell Bark Cv - 3-2-2 -Spacious dining/living/kitchen w/open concept. Kitchen has lots of counter/cabinet space, stove, dishwasher, microwave & pantry closet. Separate laundry room w/garage access. Large MB w/oversized shower, counter/cabinet space at vanity, built in shelves & walk in closet in Mbath! 2nd/3rd bedrooms w/hall closet & second bathroom at front of home. Back yard has a covered patio. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

(RLNE3899816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15129 SHELL BARK CV have any available units?
15129 SHELL BARK CV has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15129 SHELL BARK CV have?
Some of 15129 SHELL BARK CV's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15129 SHELL BARK CV currently offering any rent specials?
15129 SHELL BARK CV isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15129 SHELL BARK CV pet-friendly?
Yes, 15129 SHELL BARK CV is pet friendly.
Does 15129 SHELL BARK CV offer parking?
Yes, 15129 SHELL BARK CV does offer parking.
Does 15129 SHELL BARK CV have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15129 SHELL BARK CV does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15129 SHELL BARK CV have a pool?
No, 15129 SHELL BARK CV does not have a pool.
Does 15129 SHELL BARK CV have accessible units?
No, 15129 SHELL BARK CV does not have accessible units.
Does 15129 SHELL BARK CV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15129 SHELL BARK CV has units with dishwashers.
Does 15129 SHELL BARK CV have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15129 SHELL BARK CV has units with air conditioning.
