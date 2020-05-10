All apartments in Hornsby Bend
Hornsby Bend, TX
14606 Rumfeldt
14606 Rumfeldt

14606 Rumfeldt Street · No Longer Available
Location

14606 Rumfeldt Street, Hornsby Bend, TX 78725

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Lovely large updated 3 bed, 2 bath house w/ 2 living & 2 dining areas in Austins Colony - Available May 1. Beautifully updated LARGE home in Austin Colony with great natural light in most rooms 2 large living rooms and 2 dining areas, fabulous large kitchen open to family room that has a fireplace. ALL Stainless steel appliances, including a 5 burner gas stove, double door refrigerator with ice and water, microwave and dishwasher, faux wood floors, no carpet, 2 inch blinds throughout. Master suite has garden tub, separate shower, large walkin closet and double vanity. Updated light fixtures throughout. This home shows fabulously! Automatic garage opener, privacy fenced backyard which backs up to ranch land. Austins Colony is Located just 15 Minutes from Downtown Austin. Close Proximity to Schools, SH-130 & Hwy 183, Travis County Expo Center, Circuit of the Americas, Thinkery Museum, Mueller Retail Center for Shopping & Dining. Neighborhood- Colorado riverside park, pool, basketball courts, nature trails, playscapes & amenity center. Access to Colorado River (Hiking/Fishing)

(RLNE3261332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14606 Rumfeldt have any available units?
14606 Rumfeldt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hornsby Bend, TX.
What amenities does 14606 Rumfeldt have?
Some of 14606 Rumfeldt's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14606 Rumfeldt currently offering any rent specials?
14606 Rumfeldt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14606 Rumfeldt pet-friendly?
Yes, 14606 Rumfeldt is pet friendly.
Does 14606 Rumfeldt offer parking?
Yes, 14606 Rumfeldt offers parking.
Does 14606 Rumfeldt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14606 Rumfeldt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14606 Rumfeldt have a pool?
Yes, 14606 Rumfeldt has a pool.
Does 14606 Rumfeldt have accessible units?
No, 14606 Rumfeldt does not have accessible units.
Does 14606 Rumfeldt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14606 Rumfeldt has units with dishwashers.
Does 14606 Rumfeldt have units with air conditioning?
No, 14606 Rumfeldt does not have units with air conditioning.

