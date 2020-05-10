14606 Rumfeldt

Amenities

Lovely large updated 3 bed, 2 bath house w/ 2 living & 2 dining areas in Austins Colony - Available May 1. Beautifully updated LARGE home in Austin Colony with great natural light in most rooms 2 large living rooms and 2 dining areas, fabulous large kitchen open to family room that has a fireplace. ALL Stainless steel appliances, including a 5 burner gas stove, double door refrigerator with ice and water, microwave and dishwasher, faux wood floors, no carpet, 2 inch blinds throughout. Master suite has garden tub, separate shower, large walkin closet and double vanity. Updated light fixtures throughout. This home shows fabulously! Automatic garage opener, privacy fenced backyard which backs up to ranch land. Austins Colony is Located just 15 Minutes from Downtown Austin. Close Proximity to Schools, SH-130 & Hwy 183, Travis County Expo Center, Circuit of the Americas, Thinkery Museum, Mueller Retail Center for Shopping & Dining. Neighborhood- Colorado riverside park, pool, basketball courts, nature trails, playscapes & amenity center. Access to Colorado River (Hiking/Fishing)



