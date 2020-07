Amenities

dishwasher carport microwave

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, half duplex with open living spaces and spacious bedrooms located just off 377 at 167. It also has two covered carport spaces and a small storage building on the south side of the property. Large fenced backyard. Sewer included with rent. Don't miss out on this opportunity to rent a great property at a great price!