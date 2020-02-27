308 STERLING BROWNING RD

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Massive 6 bedroom home w/ prime location in Hollywood Park w/ pool! This home has been updated with a modern feel. Fresh paint, new flooring in all areas, fully updated kitchen w/ new built-in appliances, marble countertops, tile backsplash & more! Two master suites located on lower level of home w/ 4 remaining bedrooms upstairs. Main master has full bath w/ tiled shower & stand alone tub. Beautiful backyard w/ pool & detached garage. SMART AUTOMATED SECURITY SYSTEM INCLUDED. View this home today.