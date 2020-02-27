All apartments in Hollywood Park
Last updated February 27 2020 at 12:01 AM

308 STERLING BROWNING RD

308 Sterling Browning Road · No Longer Available
Location

308 Sterling Browning Road, Hollywood Park, TX 78232
Hollywood Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Massive 6 bedroom home w/ prime location in Hollywood Park w/ pool! This home has been updated with a modern feel. Fresh paint, new flooring in all areas, fully updated kitchen w/ new built-in appliances, marble countertops, tile backsplash & more! Two master suites located on lower level of home w/ 4 remaining bedrooms upstairs. Main master has full bath w/ tiled shower & stand alone tub. Beautiful backyard w/ pool & detached garage. SMART AUTOMATED SECURITY SYSTEM INCLUDED. View this home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 STERLING BROWNING RD have any available units?
308 STERLING BROWNING RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hollywood Park, TX.
Is 308 STERLING BROWNING RD currently offering any rent specials?
308 STERLING BROWNING RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 STERLING BROWNING RD pet-friendly?
No, 308 STERLING BROWNING RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood Park.
Does 308 STERLING BROWNING RD offer parking?
Yes, 308 STERLING BROWNING RD offers parking.
Does 308 STERLING BROWNING RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 STERLING BROWNING RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 STERLING BROWNING RD have a pool?
Yes, 308 STERLING BROWNING RD has a pool.
Does 308 STERLING BROWNING RD have accessible units?
No, 308 STERLING BROWNING RD does not have accessible units.
Does 308 STERLING BROWNING RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 STERLING BROWNING RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 STERLING BROWNING RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 STERLING BROWNING RD does not have units with air conditioning.
