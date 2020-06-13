/
hill country village
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:35 PM
259 Apartments for rent in Hill Country Village, TX📍
Shady Oaks
25 Units Available
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$686
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
948 sqft
These spacious floor plans are located minutes from area amenities. On-site pool, cardio fitness center, and on-site maintenance. Each home offers walk-in closets, private patios or balconies, and a fireplace.
36 Units Available
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,760
1823 sqft
Come home to Cortland Walker Ranch! Here you will find everything you've dreamed of! Our residents enjoy nearby parks, direct access to hiking/biking trails, resort-style pool, and hot tub, washer and dryer included in every apartment, sand
13 Units Available
Indian Hollow
12701 West Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off the Wurzbach Parkway near Walker Ranch Park and the SilverHorn Golf Course. Townhome living in a gated community with a sand volleyball court and lighted tennis facilities.
Stone Oak
26 Units Available
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$872
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$992
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1378 sqft
This property is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. The recently-renovated units are equally impressive with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Just minutes from Methodist Stone Oak Hospital.
14 Units Available
The Blair at Bitters
400 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
954 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located near Sunset Hills Park and the SilverHorn Golf Club. Recently renovated units have granite counters and hardwood floors. Complex features tennis courts and a business center.
21 Units Available
Walker Ranch Apartment Homes
14500 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$788
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters close to San Antonio International Airport, US Highway 281, and I-410. Units feature a patio or balcony, microwave, ceiling fans, and air conditioning. Communal amenities include valet, pool, and parking.
Shady Oaks
11 Units Available
Summit of Thousand Oaks
1550 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
936 sqft
Discover the unbeatable living experience at Summit at Thousand Oaks. Nestled in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Shady Oaks, this community provides easy access to highways, shopping and fine and fast dining.
29 Units Available
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1015 sqft
Stunning pool and resort-like feel. Recently renovated with updated appliances, fireplaces and extra storage. Furnished. On-site amenities include pool, gym, grill area, clubhouse and patios and balconies. Pet-friendly community.
11 Units Available
5 Fifty
550 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
867 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite-style countertops and spacious bedrooms. Get work done at the business center. Work out at the on-site fitness center, and swim in the pool. Enjoy nature at nearby McAllister Park.
20 Units Available
The Canopy
950 E Bitters Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$701
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$901
989 sqft
Near freeways, parks, and San Antonio International Airport. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and fireplaces. Small dogs and cats welcome with fee. Pool, gym, and clubhouse.
Shady Oaks
1 Unit Available
Broken Oak Townhomes
1935 Broken Oak St, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1156 sqft
This community features two swimming pools with tanning decks, gated entries and green lawns. Located close to 281/1604 and local shopping centers. Units feature brick fireplaces and decks, as well as washer/dryer connections.
Shady Oaks
Contact for Availability
Panther Springs
16585 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Panther Springs in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Kentwood Manor
1 Unit Available
2605 Thousand Oaks Dr
2605 Thousand Oaks Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
Fully-equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and a private patio/balcony that make your apartment or townhome a place you'll be excited to call home.
1 Unit Available
430 Heimer Rd
430 Heimer Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
Conveniently located near 1604, 281 and 410 and airport Excellent shopping and dining and entertainment (Target and Olive Garden nearby) Beautiful and quiet neighborhood with library nearby Fitness center Swimming pool with palm trees...
Kentwood Manor
1 Unit Available
16719 Lilly Crest Dr
16719 Lilly Crest Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1479 sqft
16719 Lilly Crest - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH, NO CARPET. FIREPLACE IN MAIN LIVING AREA, OVERSIZED 2ND LIVING AREA, LARGE LOT SIZE. LOCATED IN THE OAKHEAVEN HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION BY HWY 281 AND 1604. (RLNE2017446)
Shady Oaks
1 Unit Available
145 Caleta Beach
145 Caleta Beach, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1498 sqft
Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms two story townhouse in a private gated community, large open living and dining area, granite counter tops, 2 fireplaces, carport and garage parking, access to community pool, easy access to
Bluffview at Camino Real
1 Unit Available
14203 Savannah Pass
14203 Savannah Pass, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
2757 sqft
- JUST STEPS AWAY FROM SIVERHORN GOLF COURSE AND CONVENIENTLY NEAR 281***HIGH CEILINGS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN***3 CAR GARAGE***BIG COVERED PATIO***BACKS UP TO A GREENBELT***ROCK SURROUND FIREPLACE***LARGE KITCHEN***FORMAL DINING AND LIVING ROOMS No
1 Unit Available
12701 WEST AVENUE
12701 West Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Soak in the beauty of this property with your own eyes by scheduling a personal tour today! Community amenities are endless and include a business center, basketball court, fitness studio, jogging trails, tennis courts, an elegant clubhouse,
Country
1 Unit Available
Canopy
950 East Bitters Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
522 sqft
You get it all here! Enjoy ample space, custom amenities and a luxury floor plan in a prestigious North Central location allowing easy access to many of San Antonio's attractions! Take your dog to the dog park, relax in the courtyards or have a
1 Unit Available
1303 CHARLISAS WAY
1303 Charlisas Way, San Antonio, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
3155 sqft
Move in ready Walker Ranch gated community home on corner lot with large private backyard and huge oak trees! Relax in the spacious family room and decide if you want to dine formerly or casually or slip out back to enjoy the covered back patio
Hollywood Park
1 Unit Available
400 MEADOWBROOK DR
400 Meadowbrook Drive, Hollywood Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1431 sqft
This is "the" home most everyone can identify in Hollywood Park. Easy access to 281 and 1604 and minutes from the airport. Contemporary, mini-fortress on highly visible, corner lot off Voigt Dr.
Oak Haven Heights
1 Unit Available
1710 Copper Hill Dr
1710 Copper Hill Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1859 sqft
Instantly feel at home in this one-of-a-kind spaciously designed floor plan perfect for both family and entertaining. Stunning wood floors in the living and dining areas plus two fireplaces - one in the living and one in the master suite - very cozy.
Thousand Oaks
16 Units Available
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$787
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$903
845 sqft
Spacious homes in a quiet neighborhood, not far from downtown San Antonio. Washer and dryer connections, garbage disposal, air conditioning and extra storage closet. Saltwater swimming pools, sand volleyball court and 24-hour maintenance team.
Stone Oak
17 Units Available
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1285 sqft
Stone Oak Park and Bear Cave are within walking distance. Luxury apartments have fireplaces, high ceilings with fans and designer kitchens with granite counters. Dogs are allowed and accommodated with a grooming area and park.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hill Country Village rentals listed on Apartment List is $900.
Some of the colleges located in the Hill Country Village area include Our Lady of the Lake University, St Philip's College, San Antonio College, St. Mary's University, and Texas State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hill Country Village from include San Antonio, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Kyle, and Universal City.
