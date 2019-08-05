All apartments in Highland Village
Last updated August 5 2019 at 2:36 AM

625 Meadowcrest Drive

625 Meadowcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

625 Meadowcrest Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walking distance to the Highland Village Elem school. Near several walking trails, shopping centers, and restaurants. All bedrooms are located on the 1st Floor. The house has 2 Master Bedrooms, In-Law Suite with separate living area and bathroom. Both Master Bedrooms have walk out doors to the back yard. 3 Additional bedrooms. One can be used as an office or easily converted into a great nursery as it has one door which opens directly into the Master Bedroom. All bedroom closets have been professionally designed by a closet design company, wood floors throughout, and Central Air. New Air conditioner in 2012 and New Roof in 2017. Separate Outdoor Storage Shed and ample storage in the garage and attics

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Meadowcrest Drive have any available units?
625 Meadowcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 625 Meadowcrest Drive have?
Some of 625 Meadowcrest Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Meadowcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
625 Meadowcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Meadowcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 625 Meadowcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Village.
Does 625 Meadowcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 625 Meadowcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 625 Meadowcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Meadowcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Meadowcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 625 Meadowcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 625 Meadowcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 625 Meadowcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Meadowcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 Meadowcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 625 Meadowcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 625 Meadowcrest Drive has units with air conditioning.

