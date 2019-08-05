625 Meadowcrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Walking distance to the Highland Village Elem school. Near several walking trails, shopping centers, and restaurants. All bedrooms are located on the 1st Floor. The house has 2 Master Bedrooms, In-Law Suite with separate living area and bathroom. Both Master Bedrooms have walk out doors to the back yard. 3 Additional bedrooms. One can be used as an office or easily converted into a great nursery as it has one door which opens directly into the Master Bedroom. All bedroom closets have been professionally designed by a closet design company, wood floors throughout, and Central Air. New Air conditioner in 2012 and New Roof in 2017. Separate Outdoor Storage Shed and ample storage in the garage and attics