525 Medina Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

COMPLETELY REMODELED single story in sought after Highland Village! Home is better than new with stunning finish out from wood-look flooring, new granite counters, fresh paint, new cabinetry, and so much more! Inside you will find 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, spacious living room, and 2-car garage! Enjoy extra parking for boats or RV! Gourmet kitchen boasts a large center island, modern granite and back splash, and abundance of white shaker cabinetry, and SS appliances! Master suite is the perfect retreat complete with his & hers vanities, walk-in shower, and large closet! Enjoy entertaining guests year around in your spacious backyard! Interior photos coming soon!