Home
/
Highland Village, TX
/
525 Medina Drive
Last updated March 10 2020 at 2:01 AM

525 Medina Drive

525 Medina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

525 Medina Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMPLETELY REMODELED single story in sought after Highland Village! Home is better than new with stunning finish out from wood-look flooring, new granite counters, fresh paint, new cabinetry, and so much more! Inside you will find 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, spacious living room, and 2-car garage! Enjoy extra parking for boats or RV! Gourmet kitchen boasts a large center island, modern granite and back splash, and abundance of white shaker cabinetry, and SS appliances! Master suite is the perfect retreat complete with his & hers vanities, walk-in shower, and large closet! Enjoy entertaining guests year around in your spacious backyard! Interior photos coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Medina Drive have any available units?
525 Medina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 525 Medina Drive have?
Some of 525 Medina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Medina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
525 Medina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Medina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 525 Medina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Village.
Does 525 Medina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 525 Medina Drive offers parking.
Does 525 Medina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Medina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Medina Drive have a pool?
No, 525 Medina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 525 Medina Drive have accessible units?
No, 525 Medina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Medina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Medina Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Medina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Medina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

