Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:34 AM

4205 Lansbury Dr.

4205 Lansbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4205 Lansbury Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
media room
Beautiful Highland Village Home Walk Down Town - Property Id: 256970

This is the first time this house will be rented - it is completely custom as it was to be my forever home. Wonderful for family living. There are three bedrooms upstairs, two with Jack and Jill bathroom on one side and the other is completely self contained with bathroom and private sink /second sink is accessible off the the pool room and media center, open bar upstairs. Great - Kids have their own flat. Office separated away from main living down stairs via hall, wood trim and encased wood ceiling-has a closet. New washer and dryer. Master is on ground floor with grand bathroom and an immense closet. Will come with custom window treatments as well as media furniture and projector/screen. Some paintings and accents * could be rented furnished. Pest control to be provided/ separate upstairs/downstairs air conditioner & heating - NEST controlled / new water heater/ gas fireplace - love having a switch :) brand new dishwasher. Please only apply if you will take care of my home - please
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256970
Property Id 256970

(RLNE5688705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4205 Lansbury Dr. have any available units?
4205 Lansbury Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 4205 Lansbury Dr. have?
Some of 4205 Lansbury Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4205 Lansbury Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4205 Lansbury Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 Lansbury Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4205 Lansbury Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4205 Lansbury Dr. offer parking?
No, 4205 Lansbury Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4205 Lansbury Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4205 Lansbury Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 Lansbury Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4205 Lansbury Dr. has a pool.
Does 4205 Lansbury Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4205 Lansbury Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 Lansbury Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4205 Lansbury Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 4205 Lansbury Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4205 Lansbury Dr. has units with air conditioning.

