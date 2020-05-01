4205 Lansbury Dr.

Amenities
Beautiful Highland Village Home Walk Down Town - Property Id: 256970
This is the first time this house will be rented - it is completely custom as it was to be my forever home. Wonderful for family living. There are three bedrooms upstairs, two with Jack and Jill bathroom on one side and the other is completely self contained with bathroom and private sink /second sink is accessible off the the pool room and media center, open bar upstairs. Great - Kids have their own flat. Office separated away from main living down stairs via hall, wood trim and encased wood ceiling-has a closet. New washer and dryer. Master is on ground floor with grand bathroom and an immense closet. Will come with custom window treatments as well as media furniture and projector/screen. Some paintings and accents * could be rented furnished. Pest control to be provided/ separate upstairs/downstairs air conditioner & heating - NEST controlled / new water heater/ gas fireplace - love having a switch :) brand new dishwasher. Please only apply if you will take care of my home - please
