Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:00 AM

317 Merriman Drive

317 Merriman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

317 Merriman Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Quaint neighborhood with mature trees boasts this charming 3 bedroom 2 and 1 half bath. Has two separate living areas and dining areas. The additional sun room can also be used as a 4th bedroom or office. Upgraded wood type hard surface flooring throughout. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Large backyard and patio is great for entertaining!
Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a monthly $30 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include a photo of the applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

