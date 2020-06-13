317 Merriman Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Quaint neighborhood with mature trees boasts this charming 3 bedroom 2 and 1 half bath. Has two separate living areas and dining areas. The additional sun room can also be used as a 4th bedroom or office. Upgraded wood type hard surface flooring throughout. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Large backyard and patio is great for entertaining!

Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a monthly $30 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include a photo of the applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.