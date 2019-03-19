3050 Lakeside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Captivating 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 3885 sq. ft., 2 story home in Highland Village, TX! Spectacular island kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Multiple living and dining areas. Master suite is downstairs and features a sitting area, dual sinks, luxurious tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Backyard oasis with a private pool, extended covered patio and grilling area. Community pool and tennis courts down the street. Schedule your showing today!



