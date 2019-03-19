All apartments in Highland Village
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3050 Lakeside Drive

3050 Lakeside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3050 Lakeside Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077
Highland Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Captivating 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 3885 sq. ft., 2 story home in Highland Village, TX! Spectacular island kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Multiple living and dining areas. Master suite is downstairs and features a sitting area, dual sinks, luxurious tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Backyard oasis with a private pool, extended covered patio and grilling area. Community pool and tennis courts down the street. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3050 Lakeside Drive have any available units?
3050 Lakeside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 3050 Lakeside Drive have?
Some of 3050 Lakeside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3050 Lakeside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3050 Lakeside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 Lakeside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3050 Lakeside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3050 Lakeside Drive offer parking?
No, 3050 Lakeside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3050 Lakeside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3050 Lakeside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 Lakeside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3050 Lakeside Drive has a pool.
Does 3050 Lakeside Drive have accessible units?
No, 3050 Lakeside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 Lakeside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3050 Lakeside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3050 Lakeside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3050 Lakeside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

