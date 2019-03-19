2681 Hillside Drive

Amenities

Exceptionally maintained and updated 4 bedroom home in the Highland Shores community. updated paint throughout the home, new wood tile in the foyer greets you when entering this custom David Weekly home. Open living areas with vaulted ceilings,crown molding and custom wood shutters, makes the home feel warm and inviting. Kitchen is updated with hand-scraped hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops This desirable community sits on 980 acres of hills, located along the southern shores of Lake Lewisville, and offers 3 swimming pools, 8 lighted tennis courts, a basketball court, soccer fields, 2 playgrounds, 5 miles of walking paths, a community center and more!