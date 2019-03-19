All apartments in Highland Village
Highland Village, TX
2681 Hillside Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2681 Hillside Drive

2681 Hillside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2681 Hillside Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077
Highland Shores

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Exceptionally maintained and updated 4 bedroom home in the Highland Shores community. updated paint throughout the home, new wood tile in the foyer greets you when entering this custom David Weekly home. Open living areas with vaulted ceilings,crown molding and custom wood shutters, makes the home feel warm and inviting. Kitchen is updated with hand-scraped hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops This desirable community sits on 980 acres of hills, located along the southern shores of Lake Lewisville, and offers 3 swimming pools, 8 lighted tennis courts, a basketball court, soccer fields, 2 playgrounds, 5 miles of walking paths, a community center and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2681 Hillside Drive have any available units?
2681 Hillside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 2681 Hillside Drive have?
Some of 2681 Hillside Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2681 Hillside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2681 Hillside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2681 Hillside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2681 Hillside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Village.
Does 2681 Hillside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2681 Hillside Drive offers parking.
Does 2681 Hillside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2681 Hillside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2681 Hillside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2681 Hillside Drive has a pool.
Does 2681 Hillside Drive have accessible units?
No, 2681 Hillside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2681 Hillside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2681 Hillside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2681 Hillside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2681 Hillside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

