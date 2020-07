Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Rare lease home in Highland Shores! Spacious one-story 3-2-2 with a split bedroom floorplan and open entry, with see-through fireplace. The kitchen has granite counters, island, and the other side of the see-through fireplace! The master is in back with spacious bath, separate shower, jetted tub, dual sinks, and large walk-in closet! Enjoy the open patio in spacious back yard with sprinkler system. Refrigerator included. Owner pays HOA dues. Close to schools and shopping!