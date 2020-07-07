218 Stone Canyon Drive

Amenities

Highland Village Cul de Sac home on large third acre lot with stockade fence and mature trees. Excellent schools include McCauliffe Elem, Briarhill Junior High and Marcus High Also DKH Academy and Heritage Elementary. Three bedrooms, two living areas, two dining areas. Recent updating with new carpet wood floors, new paint, sprinkler system, updated baths, new 13 seer air conditioning system. Garage has painted floor with new paint on walls - complete with work and storage area AND utility sink. Interior halls of home are insulated for quiet. New water heater. Beautiful neighborhood.