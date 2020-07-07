All apartments in Highland Village
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:57 AM

218 Stone Canyon Drive

218 Stone Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

218 Stone Canyon Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highland Village Cul de Sac home on large third acre lot with stockade fence and mature trees. Excellent schools include McCauliffe Elem, Briarhill Junior High and Marcus High Also DKH Academy and Heritage Elementary. Three bedrooms, two living areas, two dining areas. Recent updating with new carpet wood floors, new paint, sprinkler system, updated baths, new 13 seer air conditioning system. Garage has painted floor with new paint on walls - complete with work and storage area AND utility sink. Interior halls of home are insulated for quiet. New water heater. Beautiful neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Stone Canyon Drive have any available units?
218 Stone Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 218 Stone Canyon Drive have?
Some of 218 Stone Canyon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Stone Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
218 Stone Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Stone Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 218 Stone Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Village.
Does 218 Stone Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 218 Stone Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 218 Stone Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Stone Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Stone Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 218 Stone Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 218 Stone Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 218 Stone Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Stone Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 Stone Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Stone Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 218 Stone Canyon Drive has units with air conditioning.

