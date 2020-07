Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Remodeled in 2020! Beautiful 3-2-2 one-story home on an over-sized corner lot in Highland Village--with pool! Granite counters in the kitchen with white subway tile backsplash. All wood-look flooring throughout for easy care. Back yard great for entertaining or relaxing by the pool. Covered patio, with built-in table. Property within walking distance to Lake Lewisville and Double Oak Park, plus close to I-35E. Owner provides pool service. No cats, please.