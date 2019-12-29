All apartments in Highland Village
106 Glasgow Court
Last updated December 29 2019 at 1:27 PM

106 Glasgow Court

106 Glasgow Ct · No Longer Available
Location

106 Glasgow Ct, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
.Totally updated!!! Located in the shopping MECCA of Highland Village! Fresh paint with stunning accent walls highlight the slate tile in the family and kitchen area. Wood floors in the soaring entry flanked by the study and formal dining. Lots of kitchen space with granite tops and plenty of storage with additional work space on the island. Large master suite with cozy fireplace with a master bath area with his and her closets. Oversized kids rooms with 10 foot ceilings. Massive 12 foot deep pool with hot tub for those relaxing evenings. Additional wood deck installed for room to entertain. Oversized three car garage located in a Cul de Sac on almost a third of an acres. Best schools in Lewisville ISD!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Glasgow Court have any available units?
106 Glasgow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 106 Glasgow Court have?
Some of 106 Glasgow Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Glasgow Court currently offering any rent specials?
106 Glasgow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Glasgow Court pet-friendly?
No, 106 Glasgow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Village.
Does 106 Glasgow Court offer parking?
Yes, 106 Glasgow Court offers parking.
Does 106 Glasgow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Glasgow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Glasgow Court have a pool?
Yes, 106 Glasgow Court has a pool.
Does 106 Glasgow Court have accessible units?
No, 106 Glasgow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Glasgow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Glasgow Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Glasgow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Glasgow Court does not have units with air conditioning.

