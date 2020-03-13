Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

4629 Mockingbird Lane is a master class in luxury. Every detail of this home has been built to an exacting standard and the two-story floorplan has been designed to offer maximum space, comfort, and privacy for the residents.

Luxurious inclusions such as beautiful hardwood floors, sound insulated walls, and a gourmet kitchen showcase the no-expense-spared approach to this stunning home, while the soaring ceilings, large windows, & beautiful French doors create a sense of grandeur and opulence. The spacious kitchen offers a designer kitchen, stunning quartz countertops, commercial grade appliances, & the master suite complete with deluxe walk-in robe & breathtaking, resort-style ensuite with freestanding bath.