Highland Park, TX
4629 Mockingbird Lane
4629 Mockingbird Lane

4629 West Mockingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4629 West Mockingbird Lane, Highland Park, TX 75209

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
4629 Mockingbird Lane is a master class in luxury. Every detail of this home has been built to an exacting standard and the two-story floorplan has been designed to offer maximum space, comfort, and privacy for the residents.
Luxurious inclusions such as beautiful hardwood floors, sound insulated walls, and a gourmet kitchen showcase the no-expense-spared approach to this stunning home, while the soaring ceilings, large windows, & beautiful French doors create a sense of grandeur and opulence. The spacious kitchen offers a designer kitchen, stunning quartz countertops, commercial grade appliances, & the master suite complete with deluxe walk-in robe & breathtaking, resort-style ensuite with freestanding bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4629 Mockingbird Lane have any available units?
4629 Mockingbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 4629 Mockingbird Lane have?
Some of 4629 Mockingbird Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4629 Mockingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4629 Mockingbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4629 Mockingbird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4629 Mockingbird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 4629 Mockingbird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4629 Mockingbird Lane offers parking.
Does 4629 Mockingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4629 Mockingbird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4629 Mockingbird Lane have a pool?
No, 4629 Mockingbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4629 Mockingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 4629 Mockingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4629 Mockingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4629 Mockingbird Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4629 Mockingbird Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4629 Mockingbird Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

