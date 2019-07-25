All apartments in Highland Park
Last updated July 25 2019 at 6:56 AM

4525 Bordeaux Avenue

4525 Bordeaux Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4525 Bordeaux Avenue, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highland Park soft contemporary home in great location, with nearby park and walking distance to Highland Park Village. Home features immense natural light, open floor plan and 3 large Living areas. Remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, SS Appliances, Granite counters. Luxurious upstairs master bedroom and bath with fireplace & marble clad bath, large closets and shower tub combo. 5 bedrooms: 4 up and 1 down and 2-car att. garage. Home has a beautiful private backyard with large covered patio, great for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 Bordeaux Avenue have any available units?
4525 Bordeaux Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 4525 Bordeaux Avenue have?
Some of 4525 Bordeaux Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 Bordeaux Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4525 Bordeaux Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 Bordeaux Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4525 Bordeaux Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 4525 Bordeaux Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4525 Bordeaux Avenue offers parking.
Does 4525 Bordeaux Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4525 Bordeaux Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 Bordeaux Avenue have a pool?
No, 4525 Bordeaux Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4525 Bordeaux Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4525 Bordeaux Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 Bordeaux Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4525 Bordeaux Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4525 Bordeaux Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4525 Bordeaux Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

