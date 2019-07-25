4525 Bordeaux Avenue

Amenities
Highland Park soft contemporary home in great location, with nearby park and walking distance to Highland Park Village. Home features immense natural light, open floor plan and 3 large Living areas. Remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, SS Appliances, Granite counters. Luxurious upstairs master bedroom and bath with fireplace & marble clad bath, large closets and shower tub combo. 5 bedrooms: 4 up and 1 down and 2-car att. garage. Home has a beautiful private backyard with large covered patio, great for entertaining!