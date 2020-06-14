4502 Abbott Avenue

Amenities

** CAN ALSO BE LEASED FURNISHED - INQUIRE FOR DETAILS ** Unique luxury complex in HP offering sophisticated living. This top floor corner unit just steps from Katy Trail & Knox-Henderson; center courtyard with outdoor patio, fire pit, & putting green; secure entry; & HP police & fire. This elegant unit features vaulted ceilings, abundant natural light, private terrace, and study or media room. The master suite includes blackout shades, luxurious en suite bath with soaking tub, dual vanities, separate shower & a large walk-in closet. The open kitchen boasts quartz counters & stainless steel appliances which include Wolf, Subzero & built-in Miele coffee maker. Unit includes 2 assigned prkg spaces