Home
/
Highland Park, TX
/
4502 Abbott Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:51 AM

4502 Abbott Avenue

4502 Abbott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4502 Abbott Avenue, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
putting green
media room
** CAN ALSO BE LEASED FURNISHED - INQUIRE FOR DETAILS ** Unique luxury complex in HP offering sophisticated living. This top floor corner unit just steps from Katy Trail & Knox-Henderson; center courtyard with outdoor patio, fire pit, & putting green; secure entry; & HP police & fire. This elegant unit features vaulted ceilings, abundant natural light, private terrace, and study or media room. The master suite includes blackout shades, luxurious en suite bath with soaking tub, dual vanities, separate shower & a large walk-in closet. The open kitchen boasts quartz counters & stainless steel appliances which include Wolf, Subzero & built-in Miele coffee maker. Unit includes 2 assigned prkg spaces

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4502 Abbott Avenue have any available units?
4502 Abbott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 4502 Abbott Avenue have?
Some of 4502 Abbott Avenue's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4502 Abbott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4502 Abbott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4502 Abbott Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4502 Abbott Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 4502 Abbott Avenue offer parking?
No, 4502 Abbott Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4502 Abbott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4502 Abbott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4502 Abbott Avenue have a pool?
No, 4502 Abbott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4502 Abbott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4502 Abbott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4502 Abbott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4502 Abbott Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4502 Abbott Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4502 Abbott Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

