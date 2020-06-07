4341 Livingston Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Fantastic lease property is back on the market. Historical Home with fantastic updates. Highland Park Schools. Gated entry on property. Close proximity to Highland Park Village. The in ground pool makes for a perfect backyard oasis with beautiful landscaping and great for entertaining. Large master downstairs with outdoor access to pool and deck. Granite in master private bath. This property has original charm throughout. Fridge remains in property. Dogs with prior permission. This home is a fantastic rental in highly sough after district.