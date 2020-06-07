Fantastic lease property is back on the market. Historical Home with fantastic updates. Highland Park Schools. Gated entry on property. Close proximity to Highland Park Village. The in ground pool makes for a perfect backyard oasis with beautiful landscaping and great for entertaining. Large master downstairs with outdoor access to pool and deck. Granite in master private bath. This property has original charm throughout. Fridge remains in property. Dogs with prior permission. This home is a fantastic rental in highly sough after district.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4341 Livingston Avenue have any available units?
4341 Livingston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 4341 Livingston Avenue have?
Some of 4341 Livingston Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4341 Livingston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4341 Livingston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4341 Livingston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4341 Livingston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4341 Livingston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4341 Livingston Avenue offers parking.
Does 4341 Livingston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4341 Livingston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4341 Livingston Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4341 Livingston Avenue has a pool.
Does 4341 Livingston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4341 Livingston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4341 Livingston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4341 Livingston Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4341 Livingston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4341 Livingston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
