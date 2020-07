Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home nestled in a great HP location. This single family home is just steps away from Highland Park Village and Bradfield Elementary School. Abundance of features including hardwood floors, formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room, den with built-in shelving as well as dining area with tons of cabinet space. French doors off the dining area overlooking fenced back yard and patio.