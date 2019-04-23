All apartments in Highland Park
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:45 PM

4248 Potomac Avenue

4248 Potomac Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4248 Potomac Avenue, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning cleaned-lined transitional home on an oversized lot in the heart of Highland Park. Walking distance to Highland Park Village, Bradfield Elementary and the Park Cities YMCA. This home was taken to the studs & completed in late 2016. It is light & bright with abundant natural light. Master suite, study & living area & dining room are downstairs. Beautiful, open kitchen with marble countertops, center island & top of the line Miele appls opens up to family room with views of the beautiful bkyrd & patio. Private main floor master suite boasts his-her walk-in closets and gorgeous quartz bathroom with double vanity and soaking tub. The three upstairs bedrooms all have walk-in closets and ensuite bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4248 Potomac Avenue have any available units?
4248 Potomac Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 4248 Potomac Avenue have?
Some of 4248 Potomac Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4248 Potomac Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4248 Potomac Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4248 Potomac Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4248 Potomac Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 4248 Potomac Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4248 Potomac Avenue offers parking.
Does 4248 Potomac Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4248 Potomac Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4248 Potomac Avenue have a pool?
No, 4248 Potomac Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4248 Potomac Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4248 Potomac Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4248 Potomac Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4248 Potomac Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4248 Potomac Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4248 Potomac Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

