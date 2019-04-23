4248 Potomac Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning cleaned-lined transitional home on an oversized lot in the heart of Highland Park. Walking distance to Highland Park Village, Bradfield Elementary and the Park Cities YMCA. This home was taken to the studs & completed in late 2016. It is light & bright with abundant natural light. Master suite, study & living area & dining room are downstairs. Beautiful, open kitchen with marble countertops, center island & top of the line Miele appls opens up to family room with views of the beautiful bkyrd & patio. Private main floor master suite boasts his-her walk-in closets and gorgeous quartz bathroom with double vanity and soaking tub. The three upstairs bedrooms all have walk-in closets and ensuite bathrooms.