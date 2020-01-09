All apartments in Highland Park
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

4222 Oak Lawn Ave

4222 Oak Lawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4222 Oak Lawn Avenue, Highland Park, TX 75219

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can’t be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I’ve taken here have had that “looney toons jaw drop” expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Deluxe Balcony

Large Studies/Dens

Rich Wood-Style Flooring

Oversized Walk-in Closets

Energy Star Appliances

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Pantry

Pet Park

Half Baths

Coffee Bar

Study or Den

Fitness Center

Kitchen Islands

Parking Garage

Walk-In Shower

Outdoor Lounge

==============================

About me!

Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I’m Sagai Tystad. I’m a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I’m totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4222 Oak Lawn Ave have any available units?
4222 Oak Lawn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 4222 Oak Lawn Ave have?
Some of 4222 Oak Lawn Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4222 Oak Lawn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4222 Oak Lawn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4222 Oak Lawn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4222 Oak Lawn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4222 Oak Lawn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4222 Oak Lawn Ave offers parking.
Does 4222 Oak Lawn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4222 Oak Lawn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4222 Oak Lawn Ave have a pool?
No, 4222 Oak Lawn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4222 Oak Lawn Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 4222 Oak Lawn Ave has accessible units.
Does 4222 Oak Lawn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4222 Oak Lawn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4222 Oak Lawn Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4222 Oak Lawn Ave has units with air conditioning.

