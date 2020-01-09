4222 Oak Lawn Ave

Amenities
Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can’t be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I’ve taken here have had that “looney toons jaw drop” expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!
Apartment Amenities
Deluxe Balcony
Large Studies/Dens
Rich Wood-Style Flooring
Oversized Walk-in Closets
Energy Star Appliances
Community Amenities
Pantry
Pet Park
Half Baths
Coffee Bar
Study or Den
Fitness Center
Kitchen Islands
Parking Garage
Walk-In Shower
Outdoor Lounge
About me!
Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I’m Sagai Tystad. I’m a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I’m totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.