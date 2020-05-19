4001 Miramar Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Stunning home with Porte Cochere on a gorgeous corner lot in Highland Park. 4 Bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage, Home has everything you will want- 3 living areas, fabulous office , breakfast room and dining all on first floor of home. 4 large bedrooms on 2nd floor of home, and a large gameroom on the third level. There is also a basement in this home. Inviting Pool and Spa in wonderful backyard. Beautiful Back house built in 2000 that includes separate living area with separate living area, kitchen and bedroom and 2 full baths. This home has it all! Perfect in every way!