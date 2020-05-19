All apartments in Highland Park
Location

4001 Miramar Avenue, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning home with Porte Cochere on a gorgeous corner lot in Highland Park. 4 Bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage, Home has everything you will want- 3 living areas, fabulous office , breakfast room and dining all on first floor of home. 4 large bedrooms on 2nd floor of home, and a large gameroom on the third level. There is also a basement in this home. Inviting Pool and Spa in wonderful backyard. Beautiful Back house built in 2000 that includes separate living area with separate living area, kitchen and bedroom and 2 full baths. This home has it all! Perfect in every way!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 Miramar Avenue have any available units?
4001 Miramar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 4001 Miramar Avenue have?
Some of 4001 Miramar Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4001 Miramar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4001 Miramar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 Miramar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4001 Miramar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 4001 Miramar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4001 Miramar Avenue offers parking.
Does 4001 Miramar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 Miramar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 Miramar Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4001 Miramar Avenue has a pool.
Does 4001 Miramar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4001 Miramar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 Miramar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4001 Miramar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4001 Miramar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4001 Miramar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

