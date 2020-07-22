Apartment List
321 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Helotes, TX

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Helotes should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pe... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Helotes
14301 Marin Hollow Drive
14301 Marin Hollow, Helotes, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
4300 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious home, 4 acre lot, gorgeous view! - Property Id: 108659 Spacious home on 4 acre lot with gorgeous view. Large master bedroom and plenty of sleeping options with 5+ bedrooms, including upstairs suite. Two fireplaces.
Results within 1 mile of Helotes
$
23 Units Available
College Park
Montecito
8302 W Hausman Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$957
968 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.  Please schedule yours today! Come home to stylish design and lush surroundings at Montecito.
$
19 Units Available
Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Home-like apartment community features designer touches like farm sinks, a resort-like pool, intrusion alarms and a dog-grooming station. In Northwest San Antonio near the Loop. I-10 and Hwy 16 gets you to downtown within minutes.
$
11 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$741
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community grounds include park, lake, gym, pool and business center. Near San Antonio city attractions, University of Texas and Lackland Air force Base.
$
9 Units Available
Village at Vickery Grove
11518 Dakota Sky, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1712 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1988 sqft
Near Steubing Elementary School. Beautiful finishes including granite countertops, updated appliances and washer/dryer hookup. On-site amenities offer a playground, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
29 Units Available
Champions Gate
12639 South Hausman Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1191 sqft
Champions Gate Apartments is conveniently located at 12639 S. Hausman Rd in San Antonio, TX and offers quick and easy access to some of San Antonio's premier shopping and dining experiences at the upscale Shops at La Cantera.

1 Unit Available
5511 Cross Pond
5511 Cross Pond, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2036 sqft
5511 Cross Pond Available 08/03/20 Solar powered 3 bedroom 2.

1 Unit Available
Arbor at Sonoma Ranch
8815 Gustine Dr
8815 Gustine Drive, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1991 sqft
8815 Gustine Dr Available 08/07/20 Updated & impeccably kept open floorplan w/ high ceilings - Updated & impeccably kept open floorplan w/ high ceilings, gorgeous tilework in all areas except bedrooms, plantation shutters & ceiling fans throughout.

1 Unit Available
16815 Pescador
16815 Pescador, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2800 sqft
Beautiful European Villa- 2800 sq. ft., multiple levels, located atop a hill overlooking San Antonio. This unique home is located in San Antonio Ranch.  It is close to shopping outlets and restaurants.

1 Unit Available
Braun's Farm
9839 ADDERSLEY DR
9839 Addersley Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1891 sqft
This home has been updated and shows like new. New Interior/Exterior paint, New laminate flooring in the living area, New carpet upstairs, updated bathrooms. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included! Huge walk-in closet in Master Bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Helotes
39 Units Available
Eckhert Crossing
The Abbey at Grande Oaks
6418 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1296 sqft
Luxury gated community with beach front entry-style pool and tanning deck, basketball court and athletic club. Units feature large windows, black kitchen appliances and granite countertops.
$
42 Units Available
Eckhert Crossing
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$830
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$885
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1132 sqft
Apartments include walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and in-unit laundry. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and fire pit. Trash valet available. Cats and dogs allowed.
26 Units Available
Chase Hill
15801 Chase Hill Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$838
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
837 sqft
Chase Hill Apartments in San Antonio feature classic Texas styling on the exterior and updated interiors with hardwood flooring. Private balconies allow you to relax in the fresh air.
31 Units Available
Laurel Canyon
10809 Westwood Loop, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$831
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
941 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments are minutes from shopping, dining, recreation. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, volleyball court, fitness center, walking trails, bbq/grill area, business center. Access to Anderson Loop.
$
3 Units Available
Birdsong at Alamo Ranch
12130 Alamo Ranch Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1387 sqft
Come home to community in Alamo Ranch! Birdsong’s distinctive rental community has a warm, sociable energy that touches every acre, with collections of modern two-story cottages and farmhouses surrounding shared green spaces.
36 Units Available
The Residences at La Cantera
6215 Via la Cantera, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$980
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,127
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1328 sqft
Modern and sleek. Just off the freeway. Master suites with walk-in closets, granite countertops and hardwood floors throughout. Fantastic on-site amenities, including concierge services, grill area and community garden. New construction.
32 Units Available
Friedrich Wilderness
Ascent Cresta Bella
19702 Bella Loma Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,241
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,348
1567 sqft
Situated west of I-10. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, plank floors and quartz counters. On-site dual-level fitness center, poolside outdoor kitchen, social lounge, and rooftop terrace with Hill Country views.
23 Units Available
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1325 sqft
Spacious apartments have trendy open-concept designs. Large kitchens with microwaves and breakfast bars. Dogs are accommodated via a grooming area and dog park. Bus routes located on Bandera and Prue Roads.
22 Units Available
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$878
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,044
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1104 sqft
The East Charles William Anderson Loop provides easy access to entertainment, dining and shopping options. Apartments in this pet-friendly community have 9-foot ceilings and private balconies. Community features include a fitness center and coffee bar.
$
159 Units Available
The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,226
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,546
1732 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Towers in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
36 Units Available
Brynwood Apartments
8711 Bowens Crossing, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury complex in northwest San Antonio. Each bright and spacious apartment has high ceilings and expansive windows. Easy access to the West Loop 1604. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and business center.
16 Units Available
Arroyo Seco Villas
12311 Culebra Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
858 sqft
The home you’ve been dreaming of is waiting for you in San Antonio, Texas. Arroyo Seco is an apartment home community located in a quaint residential neighborhood.
43 Units Available
Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$939
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1369 sqft
Located just off I-10, close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units feature high ceilings, full size washer/dryer, wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community has a jogging trail, two pools and a pet park.
46 Units Available
Pecan Springs
5511 Pecan Springs Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1305 sqft
Eco-friendly community with easy access to I-10. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens with hardwood cabinetry and bedrooms with ceiling fans. Select apartments boast large balconies and Hill Country views. On-site pool with swim-up bar.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Helotes, TX

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Helotes should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Helotes may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Helotes. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

