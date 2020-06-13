/
3 bedroom apartments
112 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Helotes, TX
Helotes
11206 BURNT SIENNA
11206 Burnt Sienna, Helotes, TX
First time Rental Must See! Stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with game room located in beautiful Hearthstone subdivision. Home sits on a gorgeous 3/4 acre lot with mature trees.
Helotes
14301 Marin Hollow Drive
14301 Marin Hollow, Helotes, TX
Spacious home, 4 acre lot, gorgeous view! - Property Id: 108659 Spacious home on 4 acre lot with gorgeous view. Large master bedroom and plenty of sleeping options with 5+ bedrooms, including upstairs suite. Two fireplaces.
Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1175 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community grounds include park, lake, gym, pool and business center. Near San Antonio city attractions, University of Texas and Lackland Air force Base.
Village at Vickery Grove
11518 Dakota Sky, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1712 sqft
Near Steubing Elementary School. Beautiful finishes including granite countertops, updated appliances and washer/dryer hookup. On-site amenities offer a playground, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
8922 Saxon Forest
8922 Saxon Forest, San Antonio, TX
Amazing 4 bedroom 3.5 bath ready for immediate move in. This property features an open floor plan separate dining, and plantation shutters throughout the home. Large gourmet kitchen with lots of counter space, pantry, and stainless steel appliances.
9743 Mill Path
9743 Mill Path, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1542 sqft
9743 Mill Path Available 07/10/20 Large Single Story in Gated Community! - Large single story home in the desirable Laura Heights Subdivision.
9623 Mustang Farm
9623 Mustang Farm, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1563 sqft
Three Bedroom / two full bath home located in the desirable Wild Horse subdivision, Available 8/3/20. This charming home boasts an open floor plan w/ split bedrooms. Kitchen offers an abundance of cabinet space including island & breakfast nook.
Arbor at Sonoma Ranch
8815 GUSTINE DR
8815 Gustine Drive, San Antonio, TX
IMPECCABLY KEPT OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/HIGH CEILINGS, GORGEOUS TILEWORK IN ALL AREAS EXCEPT BEDROOMS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS & CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT.
Braun's Farm
9839 ADDERSLEY DR
9839 Addersley Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1891 sqft
This home has been updated and shows like new. New Interior/Exterior paint, New laminate flooring in the living area, New carpet upstairs, updated bathrooms.
Arbor at Sonoma Ranch
8806 Imperial Cross
8806 Imperial Cross, San Antonio, TX
You'll love the new wood laminate flooring in this beautiful one story featuring an open and inviting family room with corner fireplace and art niche. Island kitchen with breakfast bar, gas cooking, and refrigerator.
9310 Palomino Path
9310 Palomino Path, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1866 sqft
9310 Palomino Path Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath for Rent! - This is not your average home! Open layout with ceramic tile as you walk into your living and dining area combo. Dining area is right off of the circular breakfast bar.
Braun's Farm
Park at Braun Station Apartments
9603 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1190 sqft
Newly renovated units in community that offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and online payment portal. Situated conveniently on Route 16 and across the street from O.P Schnabel Park. Several restaurants just south on 16.
Alamo Farmsteads
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1176 sqft
This beautiful property provides residents with swimming pools, online payments and picnic areas. Apartments feature washer/dryer connections, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Convenient to the Leon Vista Trailhead and shopping along Babcock Road.
The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,546
1732 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Towers in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Pradera
11631 Culebra Road, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1495 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! Pradera is redefining rental living and delivers everything you are looking for.
The Residences at La Cantera
6215 Via la Cantera, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,007
1706 sqft
Modern and sleek. Just off the freeway. Master suites with walk-in closets, granite countertops and hardwood floors throughout. Fantastic on-site amenities, including concierge services, grill area and community garden. New construction.
Pecan Springs
5511 Pecan Springs Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1305 sqft
Eco-friendly community with easy access to I-10. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens with hardwood cabinetry and bedrooms with ceiling fans. Select apartments boast large balconies and Hill Country views. On-site pool with swim-up bar.
The Highline
5655 UTSA Blvd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1306 sqft
Close to I-10 freeway. Round-the-clock gym and laundry. Community dog park, pool and barbecue areas. 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry hookups, patios or balconies, and granite-look countertops.
Thirty Oaks
11434 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1355 sqft
Prestigious community with large pool and sundeck. Energy-efficient appliances, comfortable layouts and high-end finishes throughout. Resort-style community minutes from area trails and restaurants. Trendy community with area shops and theaters.
Verandas at Alamo Ranch
6831 Alamo Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1150 sqft
Located near the Government Canyon State Natural Area. Recently renovated luxury complex boasts hardwood floors, air conditioning, walk-in closets and built-in fireplace. Amenities feature pool, playground and internet cafe. Close to Anderson Loop Freeway.
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1305 sqft
Minutes from SeaWorld San Antonio. Award-winning eco-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and luxury clubhouse modeled after a Texas farmhouse. Select apartments boast Hill Country views.
Oakland Estates
Providence Estates Townhomes
6298 Lockhill Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1387 sqft
Luxury residential community near the Moreno Valley Mall and the Moreno Valley Golf Club. Community features include a resort pool and spa, fitness studio, and well-appointed clubhouse.
Junipers Edge
8401 N. FM 1560, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,012
1050 sqft
Live the modern life with these 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located in the desirable far West side of San Antonio, minutes away from shopping, dining, entertainment and major thoroughfares.
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1729 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
