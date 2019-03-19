All apartments in Hebron
1304 Damsel Caitlyn Drive
Last updated March 19 2019

1304 Damsel Caitlyn Drive

1304 Damsel Caitlyn Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1304 Damsel Caitlyn Dr, Hebron, TX 75056

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
DONT MISS THIS FABULOUS HOME! 2 BR DOWN, 3 CAR GARAGE, custom features! Two story entry, hardwood floors, open floorplan concept w chef's kitchen featuring under cabinet lights, vented hood, ss appl, 6 burner cooktop, quartz countertops open to HUGE family room & formal dining. Master has sitting area, quartz counters in master bath, seemless shower and separate tub. Granite counters in all secondary bathrooms. Three bedrooms plus gameroom with bar area, and media with 7.1 surround sound upstairs. This home has so so many custom features and much to offer. Large backyard with electric gate, outdoor kitchen with large 28x11 covered porch. Mudroom area is outside of laundry. Garage has epoxy floors. Refrig incl.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Damsel Caitlyn Drive have any available units?
1304 Damsel Caitlyn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hebron, TX.
What amenities does 1304 Damsel Caitlyn Drive have?
Some of 1304 Damsel Caitlyn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Damsel Caitlyn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Damsel Caitlyn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Damsel Caitlyn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1304 Damsel Caitlyn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hebron.
Does 1304 Damsel Caitlyn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Damsel Caitlyn Drive offers parking.
Does 1304 Damsel Caitlyn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Damsel Caitlyn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Damsel Caitlyn Drive have a pool?
No, 1304 Damsel Caitlyn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Damsel Caitlyn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1304 Damsel Caitlyn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Damsel Caitlyn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 Damsel Caitlyn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 Damsel Caitlyn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1304 Damsel Caitlyn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

