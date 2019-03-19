1304 Damsel Caitlyn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

DONT MISS THIS FABULOUS HOME! 2 BR DOWN, 3 CAR GARAGE, custom features! Two story entry, hardwood floors, open floorplan concept w chef's kitchen featuring under cabinet lights, vented hood, ss appl, 6 burner cooktop, quartz countertops open to HUGE family room & formal dining. Master has sitting area, quartz counters in master bath, seemless shower and separate tub. Granite counters in all secondary bathrooms. Three bedrooms plus gameroom with bar area, and media with 7.1 surround sound upstairs. This home has so so many custom features and much to offer. Large backyard with electric gate, outdoor kitchen with large 28x11 covered porch. Mudroom area is outside of laundry. Garage has epoxy floors. Refrig incl.