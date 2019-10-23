All apartments in Heath
Location

4 Foxborough Court, Heath, TX 75032

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing cul de sac lot! Grand inviting entryway! Large open, flowing floor plan! Amazing kitchen with solid surface countertops, island, breakfast bar, stainless style appliances, tile backsplash and a walk in pantry! Wood flooring in the living areas! Spacious master suite located on the 2nd floor of the home, boasts of double sinks, garden tub, separate shower and a walk in closet! Backyard outdoor oasis! In ground pool.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Foxborough Court have any available units?
4 Foxborough Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heath, TX.
What amenities does 4 Foxborough Court have?
Some of 4 Foxborough Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Foxborough Court currently offering any rent specials?
4 Foxborough Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Foxborough Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Foxborough Court is pet friendly.
Does 4 Foxborough Court offer parking?
No, 4 Foxborough Court does not offer parking.
Does 4 Foxborough Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Foxborough Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Foxborough Court have a pool?
Yes, 4 Foxborough Court has a pool.
Does 4 Foxborough Court have accessible units?
No, 4 Foxborough Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Foxborough Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Foxborough Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Foxborough Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Foxborough Court does not have units with air conditioning.

