Heath, TX
30 Lakeway Drive
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:12 AM
30 Lakeway Drive
30 Lakeway Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
30 Lakeway Drive, Heath, TX 75032
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Great home. New floors, lighting, paint, fixtures. Great area close to Rockwall but feels like it is far from the city. Drive down the street and see the water everyday when you get home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 30 Lakeway Drive have any available units?
30 Lakeway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Heath, TX
.
Is 30 Lakeway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30 Lakeway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Lakeway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 30 Lakeway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Heath
.
Does 30 Lakeway Drive offer parking?
No, 30 Lakeway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 30 Lakeway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Lakeway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Lakeway Drive have a pool?
No, 30 Lakeway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 30 Lakeway Drive have accessible units?
No, 30 Lakeway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Lakeway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Lakeway Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Lakeway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Lakeway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
