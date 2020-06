Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym

You will love living in this private and modern remodeled home on half an acre. Stainless steel appliances, white cabinets. quartz countertops and no carpet! Wired for cable and ethernet. Additional 4th room off of the barn door and kitchen that would make a perfect office, workout or play room. Oversized screened in back porch overlooking a greenbelt and wooded lot. Recent AC! House has foam insulation and is energy efficient! Refrigerator and water softener included.