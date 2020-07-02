All apartments in Haslet
Find more places like 924 Basket Willow Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haslet, TX
/
924 Basket Willow Terrace
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

924 Basket Willow Terrace

924 Basket Willow Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

924 Basket Willow Ter, Haslet, TX 76052

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2018 NEW build currently occupied available for 7-10 month lease term. Home features a gourmet kitchen with large granite island feature, upgraded stainless appliances, 5 burner gas stove, and huge walk in pantry. Popular open concept, rock fireplace and wood floors in the living open to the kitchen and dining. Lots of storage throughout with small built in study off kitchen, mud room and closets! Large master suite features separate shower and tub, dual sinks with lots of counterspace and huge closet with lots of space. Don’t miss this! Small pets with owners approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 Basket Willow Terrace have any available units?
924 Basket Willow Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haslet, TX.
What amenities does 924 Basket Willow Terrace have?
Some of 924 Basket Willow Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 Basket Willow Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
924 Basket Willow Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Basket Willow Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 924 Basket Willow Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 924 Basket Willow Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 924 Basket Willow Terrace offers parking.
Does 924 Basket Willow Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 Basket Willow Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Basket Willow Terrace have a pool?
No, 924 Basket Willow Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 924 Basket Willow Terrace have accessible units?
No, 924 Basket Willow Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Basket Willow Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 924 Basket Willow Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 924 Basket Willow Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 924 Basket Willow Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSaginaw, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXRoanoke, TXHaltom City, TXFlower Mound, TX
Hurst, TXSouthlake, TXRichland Hills, TXAzle, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXBenbrook, TXCorinth, TXHickory Creek, TXKrum, TXDecatur, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District