924 Basket Willow Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2018 NEW build currently occupied available for 7-10 month lease term. Home features a gourmet kitchen with large granite island feature, upgraded stainless appliances, 5 burner gas stove, and huge walk in pantry. Popular open concept, rock fireplace and wood floors in the living open to the kitchen and dining. Lots of storage throughout with small built in study off kitchen, mud room and closets! Large master suite features separate shower and tub, dual sinks with lots of counterspace and huge closet with lots of space. Don’t miss this! Small pets with owners approval.